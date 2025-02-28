South Carolina vs. Ole Miss: Player Stats and box score for February 27, 2025 2024-25 College basketball season

No. 6 South Carolina played strong on the road, posting an easy 75-59 win over a solid Ole Miss team likely to reach the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks (26-3, 14-1 in the SEC) took care of business against the Rebels (18-9, 9-6 in the SEC) with Chloe Kitts posting a triple-double, the school's ninth ever.

Ad

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Player Stats and Box Score

South Carolina

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN T. Paopao 5 2 4 2 0 0 0 27 S. Feagin 22 6 0 0 5 2 0 27 C. Kitts 16 13 10 4 1 5 2 34 B. Hall 4 3 1 2 0 0 0 31 R. Johnson 4 2 4 2 1 2 0 24 M. McDaniel 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 T. Johnson 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 J. Edwards 10 2 0 0 1 1 4 15 M. Fulwiley 9 3 0 0 0 1 1 21 M. Dauda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2

Ad

Trending

Ole Miss

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN T. Sadler 2 3 3 1 0 0 1 26 K. Todd-Williams 9 2 1 1 0 5 1 29 S. Jacobs 3 2 1 1 2 2 1 15 C. Iwuala 10 9 1 1 4 1 2 27 M. Scott 4 5 3 1 2 0 2 25 S. Thienou 15 8 1 0 0 5 2 29 K. Deans 8 0 6 1 0 0 4 25 A. Thompson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 K. Richardson 8 2 2 0 1 2 4 23

Ad

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Game Summary

The Gamecocks took control early, opening up a 19-9 lead in the opening quarter before the Rebels pulled to 19-14 at the end of the quarter. Ole Miss extended their run into a 23-19 lead early in the second quarter, but the Gamecocks came back to post a 37-33 halftime advantage.

Ole Miss scored first in the second half, but Carolina then reeled off an 11-3 run finishing in a Joyce Edwards jumper that made it 48-38 with 3:06 left in the third quarter. The Gamecocks held a 55-47 edge after the third quarter.

Ad

But South Carolina blew the game open in the fourth quarter, extending their lead to as many as 20 points.

Chloe Kitts' triple-double was a major story for Carolina. Kitts finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes of playing time. Carolina's top scorer was Sania Feagin with 22 points on 10-for-13 shooting. Joyce Edwards added 10 points in the victory.

The Rebels shot just 37% in the game. Ole Miss's top scorer was Sira Thienou, who had 15 poitns and eight rebounds. Christeen Iwuala finished with 10 points and nine boards for the Rebels.

South Carolina will finish the regular season by hosting No. 15 Kentucky on Sunday. The Gamecocks are tied with Texas atop the SEC standings. Ole Miss will travel to No. 7 LSU on Sunday for its final regular-season game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here