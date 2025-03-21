South Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25
The top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks are flexing their muscles in the first half of their first-round game in the NCAA Tournament as they hold a 60-27 lead over the 16th-seeded Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Gamecocks have Joyce Edwards leading the way with 14 points off the bench.
Ad
Let's take a closer look at the South Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech box score in the first half of the game to see how the game has played out thus far.
South Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech box score
South Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech box score
Team
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Final Score
Tennessee Tech
12
15
27
South Carolina
33
27
60
Ad
Trending
South Carolina Gamecocks box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Chloe Kitts
F
4-8
0-1
0-0
3
4
2
0
0
0
0
8
Sania Feagin
F
2-2
0-0
2-2
1
2
0
0
0
2
1
9
Bree Hall
1-1
0-0
1-2
0
1
1
0
0
2
2
3
Raven Johnson
G
3-4
2-2
0-0
0
4
1
2
0
1
0
8
Te-Hina Paopao
G
2-2
2-2
0-0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
6
Joyce Edwards
F
5-8
0-0
4-4
3
4
2
2
0
2
1
14
Maryam Dauda
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Sakima Walker
C
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
Maddy McDaniel
G
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
MiLaysia Fulwiley
G
3-5
1-2
0-0
0
1
2
0
3
1
0
7
Tessa Johnson
G
3-5
2-3
0-0
0
2
2
0
0
0
1
8
Ad
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Anna Walker
F
2-5
0-2
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
2
1
4
Chloe Larry
G
0-4
0-1
2-2
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
2
Reghan Grimes
G
2-6
0-0
0-0
1
2
0
3
0
1
1
4
Keeley Carter
G
1-3
0-1
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
1
1
2
Peyton Carter
G
2-3
1-2
1-2
0
0
1
2
1
1
2
6
Amelia Pfeiffer
F
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
Taris Thornton
F
3-7
0-2
3-3
1
1
1
1
1
4
2
9
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here