South Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 21, 2025 21:09 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Semifinal - South Carolina vs Oklahoma - Source: Imagn
South Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech: Player stats and box score. (Credits: IMAGN)

The top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks are flexing their muscles in the first half of their first-round game in the NCAA Tournament as they hold a 60-27 lead over the 16th-seeded Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Gamecocks have Joyce Edwards leading the way with 14 points off the bench.

Let's take a closer look at the South Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech box score in the first half of the game to see how the game has played out thus far.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech box score

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
Tennessee Tech121527
South Carolina332760
South Carolina Gamecocks box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Chloe KittsF4-80-10-034200008
Sania FeaginF2-20-02-212000219
Bree Hall1-10-01-201100223
Raven JohnsonG3-42-20-004120108
Te-Hina PaopaoG2-22-20-002100006
Joyce EdwardsF5-80-04-4342202114
Maryam DaudaF0-00-00-000010000
Sakima WalkerC0-00-00-001001000
Maddy McDanielG 0-10-00-000000010
MiLaysia FulwileyG 3-51-20-001203107
Tessa JohnsonG 3-52-30-002200018
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Anna WalkerF2-50-20-001000214
Chloe LarryG0-40-12-202010002
Reghan GrimesG2-60-00-012030114
Keeley CarterG1-30-10-001000112
Peyton CarterG 2-31-21-200121126
Amelia PfeifferF 0-10-00-000000110
Taris ThorntonF 3-70-23-311111429

Edited by William Paul
