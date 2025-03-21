South Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

The top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks are flexing their muscles in the first half of their first-round game in the NCAA Tournament as they hold a 60-27 lead over the 16th-seeded Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Gamecocks have Joyce Edwards leading the way with 14 points off the bench.

Let's take a closer look at the South Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech box score in the first half of the game to see how the game has played out thus far.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score Tennessee Tech 12 15 27 South Carolina 33 27 60

South Carolina Gamecocks box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Chloe Kitts F 4-8 0-1 0-0 3 4 2 0 0 0 0 8 Sania Feagin F 2-2 0-0 2-2 1 2 0 0 0 2 1 9 Bree Hall 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 1 1 0 0 2 2 3 Raven Johnson G 3-4 2-2 0-0 0 4 1 2 0 1 0 8 Te-Hina Paopao G 2-2 2-2 0-0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 6 Joyce Edwards F 5-8 0-0 4-4 3 4 2 2 0 2 1 14 Maryam Dauda F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Sakima Walker C 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Maddy McDaniel G 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 MiLaysia Fulwiley G 3-5 1-2 0-0 0 1 2 0 3 1 0 7 Tessa Johnson G 3-5 2-3 0-0 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 8

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Anna Walker F 2-5 0-2 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 4 Chloe Larry G 0-4 0-1 2-2 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 Reghan Grimes G 2-6 0-0 0-0 1 2 0 3 0 1 1 4 Keeley Carter G 1-3 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 Peyton Carter G 2-3 1-2 1-2 0 0 1 2 1 1 2 6 Amelia Pfeiffer F 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Taris Thornton F 3-7 0-2 3-3 1 1 1 1 1 4 2 9

