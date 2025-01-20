"South Carolina will take care of LSU": College hoops fans buzz as Dawn Staley's Gamecocks & Kim Mulkey's Tigers get ready for a faceoff

College hoops fans cannot wait to watch the showdown between women's basketball giants Dawn Staley's No. 2 South Carolina and Kim Mulkey's No. 5 LSU on Thursday.

On Monday, ESPN made an Instagram post, highlighting the two teams' impressive runs this season.

"Just so happens that the only two undefeated teams remaining in D-I women’s hoops gave us an INSTANT CLASSIC during the 2024 Sweet 16 😤," the post was captioned.

Fans stormed the comment section to share their enthusiasm for the matchup.

"South Carolina will take care of LSU," a fan commented.

"It's really impressive the tough schedule that LSU have overcome.....oh wait nevermind they haven't played anyone," another fan commented.

"The mean girl university will go down on Thursday! South Carolina will save us from them," a fan wrote.

"South Carolina has beaten LSU FOR 17 seasons boo ya LSU fans are delusional as ever," another fan wrote.

South Carolina fans hype their team ahead of showdown vs LSU. IG image via @espnw

Opinions were wide and varied under the post.

"Shoe! LSU is the new queens of the SEC & I bet Ohio State will take care of UCLA when they meet," a fan commented.

"Kim and her tigers🔥," another fan commented.

"I love Dawn and her girls until LSU is mentioned but I’m ready for the blood bath 😛😛," a fan wrote.

"PUT SOME RESPECT ON FLAUJAEEEEEEEEE," another fan wrote.

LSU fans hype their team ahead of showdown vs South Carolina. IG image via @espnw

Dawn Staley's South Carolina to host Kim Mulkey's LSU in College GameDay showdown

South Carolina (17-1, 5-0 SEC) will host LSU (19-0, 4-0), and ESPN announced that "College GameDay" will be in Columbia for the showdown. It is the third time Dawn Staley's team will host "College GameDay," which is the most of any school, and the team's fifth appearance on the show.

LSU leads the all-time series 22-20 and will be led by Flau’jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow, Mikaylah Williams and Kailyn Gilbert. The Tigers are also one of the two undefeated teams left this season.

However, the Gamecocks hold the two most recent wins in the series, including the 79-72 win over the Tigers to claim the SEC Tournament championship last year. Both teams enter Thursday's game with a combined record of 38-1.

The winner will take the top seed in the SEC Tournament and a potential top rank in the NCAA Tournament.

