South Dakota State vs. UConn Women's basketball box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Paige Bueckers

No. 2 seed UConn steadily pulled away from No. 10 seed South Dakota State 91-57 to return the program to the Sweet 16. The Huskies have not missed the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament since 1993. UConn will now face No. 3 seed Oklahoma in Spokane on Saturday.

South Dakota State vs. UConn Box Score

South Dakota State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF B. Meyer 4 6 4 1 0 4 0 M. Byom 6 2 1 0 2 2 2 M. Mathiowetz 6 4 0 1 0 2 3 H. Timmer 5 2 0 0 0 1 5 P. Meyer 16 4 3 0 0 9 1 H. Behrens 4 1 0 1 0 0 1 M. Vlastuin 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 K. Thisen 5 4 1 0 1 1 0 K Vasecka 7 3 1 0 0 2 0 E. Fox 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 J. Hopp 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 E. Colbeck 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

UConn

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF S. Strong 15 7 5 3 2 0 1 J. El Alfy 0 4 0 0 1 0 1 K. Chen 7 1 4 1 0 1 1 A. Fudd 17 1 0 2 0 3 2 P. Bueckers 34 3 4 4 0 0 1 I. Brady 5 0 0 0 0 0 3 A. Griffin 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 A. Ziebell 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 A. Shade 3 3 3 0 2 2 0 Q. Samuels 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 KK Arnold 6 5 5 2 1 0 2

South Dakota State vs. UConn Game Summary

South Dakota State jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead on a 3-pointer from Madison Mathiowetz with 5:38 to play in the first quarter. UConn did not take its first lead until a Paige Bueckers layin with 1:15 left in the quarter made it 13-12. The Huskies led 19-14 after the opening period.

A pair of Paige Meyer free throws pulled the Jackrabbits within 21-18 with 8:24 to play in the half. But UConn pushed its lead to double figures on a Buecker 3-pointer with 5:02 left in the half. UConn then went on an 11-2 run to push the lead above 20 points on a Sarah Strong layup. The Huskies led 43-28 at intermission.

UConn dominated the third quarter, pulling away with a 29-8 margin. From there, UConn coasted home to an easy victory.

The Huskies were led by 34 points from Bueckers, who shot 14-for-21, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Azzi Fudd tallied 17 points, including three more 3-pointers. Sarah Strong added 15 points, seven boards and five assists.

South Dakota State was led by Paige Meyer, who had 16 points, but did commit nine turnovers. No other player for the Jackrabbits reached double figures in points. South Dakota State committed 25 turnovers, but did outrebound UConn 32-27. The Huskies shot 58% for the game.

UConn will now face Oklahoma in a game that will pit post stars Sarah Strong and Reagen Beers against each other. The other side of the bracket will feature No. 5 seed Kansas State and the winner of top seed USC and No. 9 seed Mississippi State.

