South Region NCAA Tournament: Full list of teams announced ft. Auburn

Selection Sunday has come, and the 68 teams that are competing to cut down the nets this season are known. There are a lot of highlights in the South Region as they hold the No. 1 overall seed in the Auburn Tigers and have some intriguing teams, including two First Four games to begin the tournament.

Let's take a look at the teams in the South Region.

Full list of teams set to feature in the South Region

#1, Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers (28-5) are the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and are the top seed in the South Region. They lost in the SEC Tournament semifinals and have had a rough end to the season. However, they are expected to make a run throughout March Madness being led by forward Johni Broome.

#2, Michigan State Spartans

The Michigan State Spartans (27-6) finished seventh in the AP Poll and were awarded a two-seed in the South Region. They finished first in the Big Ten during the regular season but lost in the conference tournament semifinals. The Spartans rank 19th in rebounding and tied for 26th in assists so they are going to be a tough team to face with guards Jaden Akins and Jeremy Fears Jr.

#3, Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones (24-9) were fifth in the Big 12. Led by guard Curtis Jones, the program has scored well, being 38th in college basketball in scoring so they are going to be a tough team to go up against.

#4, Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies (22-10) were 14th in the most recent AP Poll. They are a long team that can defend well and switch as well as rebound at an elite clip. Their offense is not falling too far behind with guard Wade Taylor IV leading the way.

#5, Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines (25-9) were one of the automatic bids as they won the Big Ten Tournament a few hours before Selection Sunday. The team has been playing through center Vladislav Goldin so it will be interesting to see how they play against teams that spread the floor.

#6, Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels (22-11) are led by guard Sean Pedulla. The team struggled down the stretch, going 3-4 in its last seven games, but is going to be a tough team to take down in this tournament.

#7, Marquette Golden Eagles

The Marquette Golden Eagles (23-10) lost in the Big East semifinals, but the team should be able to do well throughout. Guard Kam Jones and forward David Joplin have been leading the charge statistically to make this team a tough out.

#8, Louisville Cardinals

The Louisville (27-7) Cardinals were 13th in the final AP Poll and lost in the ACC Tournament final but have an elite playmaking guard in Terrence Edwards Jr., who can get hot in a hurry. This team started 6-5 and then rattled off 21 wins in the last 23 games.

#9, Creighton Bluejays

The Creighton Bluejays (24-10) made the Big East Tournament Finals. The team uses its size to its advantage as it plays through center Ryan Kalkbrenner, while also shooting 33.9% from the 3-point line entering the NCAA Tournament. Creighton passes the ball well as it ranks 18th in assists per game (17.1).

#10, New Mexico Lobos

The New Mexico Lobos (26-7) lost in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals after being the top seed. The offense has been electric throughout as they are 27th in scoring and tied for 26th in rebounding with guard Donovan Dent and center Nelly Junior Joseph as a 1-2 punch.

#11, San Diego State or North Carolina

The first of the First Four seeds in the South Region is the 11th seed. San Diego State (21-9) lost in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals, but the team focuses on stepping up on the defensive side of the court.

The North Carolina Tar Heels (22-13) lost in the ACC Tournament semifinals. The team is electric offensively behind the guard duo of RJ Davis and Elliot Cadeau so this will be an interesting team if they make the first weekend of the tournament.

#12, UC San Diego Tritons

The UC San Diego Tritons (30-4) are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history after winning the Big West Tournament. They were dominating this season and are led offensively by guard Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones. The defense has also been outstanding with just 61.6 ppg allowed.

#13, Yale Bulldogs

The Yale Bulldogs (22-7) won the Ivy League Tournament to get an automatic berth into the 2025 NCAA Tournament and have been an exciting team. Guard John Poulakidas has been an electric offensive weapon to lead the team to the 25th-ranked offense in college basketball.

#14, Lipscomb Bison

The Lipscomb Bison (25-9) have been one of the more exciting mid-major teams as they won the Atlantic Sun Tournament to clinch a berth into March Madness. Forward Jacob Ognacevic has been their star player with 20.1 ppg and 8.1 rpg.

#15, Bryant Bulldogs

The Bryant Bulldogs (23-11) won the America East Tournament. This program scores well as they are 24th in scoring and seventh in rebounds per game. Guard Earl Timberlake does a lot of the dirty work for the program while guard Rafael Pinzon is scoring well.

#16, Alabama State Hornets or St. Francis Red Flash

The second First Four game to happen for the South Region has the Alabama State Hornets (19-15) playing. They won the SWAC Tournament. The team is led by guard CJ Hines scoring and guard TJ Madlock on the passing and rebounding.

St. Francis (16-17) won the NEC Tournament despite having an under .500 record and is the other team in the First Four game. It has been led by guard Riley Parker recording 13.4 ppg and 3.4 apg.

