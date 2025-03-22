Southern vs. UCLA: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25
The top-seeded UCLA Bruins are at the halftime break with a 38-26 lead over the 16th-seeded Southern Jaguars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins have been able to shoot the basketball extremely well and have been led by center Lauren Betts, who has 10 points and three rebounds thus far.
Ad
Let's take a closer look at the Southern vs. UCLA box score and see how the first half has gone and which players are stepping up.
Southern vs. UCLA box score
Southern vs. UCLA box score
Team
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Final Score
Southern
11
15
26
UCLA
23
15
38
Ad
Trending
Southern Jaguars box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Tionna Lidge
C
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
D'Shantae Edwards
G
1-2
1-1
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
3
Aleighyah Fontenot
G
1-3
0-0
0-0
0
0
2
0
0
0
1
2
Aniya Gourdine
G
3-9
0-2
0-0
1
2
0
0
0
0
1
6
DaKiyah Sanders
G
1-3
1-2
0-0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
3
DeMya Porter
F
1-2
0-0
0-0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sky Castro
F
1-2
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
0
1
0
1
2
Xyllize Harrison
C
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
Jocelyn Tate
G
1-4
0-0
0-0
3
5
0
1
0
1
3
2
Taniya Lawson
G
2-4
0-1
0-1
1
1
1
0
0
1
1
4
Soniyah Reed
G
1-4
0-1
0-0
0
0
1
2
0
1
0
2
Ad
UCLA Bruins box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Angela Dugalic
F
1-1
0-0
3-4
1
4
1
0
1
0
1
5
Lauren Betts
C
5-6
0-0
0-1
1
3
1
0
1
1
1
10
Gabriela Jaquez
G
2-2
2-2
2-4
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
8
Londynn Jones
G
2-4
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
4
Kiki Rice
G
0-2
0-1
2-2
0
2
6
1
0
0
1
2
Timea Gardiner
F
2-4
2-4
0-0
0
3
0
2
0
2
1
6
Kendall Dudley
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Janiah Barker
F
0-1
0-0
0-0
1
5
3
0
1
2
1
0
Elina Aarnisalo
G
1-1
1-1
0-0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
3
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here