  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Southern vs. UCLA: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

Southern vs. UCLA: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 22, 2025 03:11 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Lauren Betts (Source: Imagn)

The top-seeded UCLA Bruins are at the halftime break with a 38-26 lead over the 16th-seeded Southern Jaguars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins have been able to shoot the basketball extremely well and have been led by center Lauren Betts, who has 10 points and three rebounds thus far.

Ad

Let's take a closer look at the Southern vs. UCLA box score and see how the first half has gone and which players are stepping up.

Southern vs. UCLA box score

Southern vs. UCLA box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
Southern111526
UCLA231538
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Southern Jaguars box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Tionna LidgeC0-00-00-000000020
D'Shantae EdwardsG1-21-10-001000103
Aleighyah FontenotG1-30-00-000200012
Aniya GourdineG3-90-20-012000016
DaKiyah SandersG1-31-20-000010103
DeMya PorterF1-20-00-011000002
Sky CastroF1-20-00-001001012
Xyllize HarrisonC0-00-00-000000020
Jocelyn TateG 1-40-00-035010132
Taniya LawsonG 2-40-10-111100114
Soniyah ReedG 1-40-10-000120102
Ad

UCLA Bruins box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Angela DugalicF1-10-03-414101015
Lauren BettsC5-60-00-1131011110
Gabriela JaquezG2-22-22-412000008
Londynn JonesG2-40-10-000000204
Kiki RiceG0-20-12-202610012
Timea GardinerF2-42-40-003020216
Kendall DudleyF 0-00-00-000100000
Janiah BarkerF 0-10-00-015301210
Elina AarnisaloG 1-11-10-000010203

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Prathik BR
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी