Southern vs. UCLA: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

The top-seeded UCLA Bruins are at the halftime break with a 38-26 lead over the 16th-seeded Southern Jaguars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins have been able to shoot the basketball extremely well and have been led by center Lauren Betts, who has 10 points and three rebounds thus far.

Let's take a closer look at the Southern vs. UCLA box score and see how the first half has gone and which players are stepping up.

Southern vs. UCLA box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score Southern 11 15 26 UCLA 23 15 38

Southern Jaguars box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Tionna Lidge C 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 D'Shantae Edwards G 1-2 1-1 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 Aleighyah Fontenot G 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 Aniya Gourdine G 3-9 0-2 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 6 DaKiyah Sanders G 1-3 1-2 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 3 DeMya Porter F 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 Sky Castro F 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 Xyllize Harrison C 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Jocelyn Tate G 1-4 0-0 0-0 3 5 0 1 0 1 3 2 Taniya Lawson G 2-4 0-1 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 4 Soniyah Reed G 1-4 0-1 0-0 0 0 1 2 0 1 0 2

UCLA Bruins box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Angela Dugalic F 1-1 0-0 3-4 1 4 1 0 1 0 1 5 Lauren Betts C 5-6 0-0 0-1 1 3 1 0 1 1 1 10 Gabriela Jaquez G 2-2 2-2 2-4 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 8 Londynn Jones G 2-4 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 4 Kiki Rice G 0-2 0-1 2-2 0 2 6 1 0 0 1 2 Timea Gardiner F 2-4 2-4 0-0 0 3 0 2 0 2 1 6 Kendall Dudley F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Janiah Barker F 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 5 3 0 1 2 1 0 Elina Aarnisalo G 1-1 1-1 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 3

