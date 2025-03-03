"Sparty is getting hot at the exact right time": Fans fired up as Michigan State beats Wisconsin

The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans beat the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers 71-62 at Breslin Center on Sunday. The win also made the Spartans the sole leaders of the Big Ten after No. 15 Michigan lost to Illinois later in the day.

Since Tom Izzo's Spartans are now the favorites to win the Big Ten title, fans on social media have begun hyping the program, which has also beaten its last four ranked opponents.

"Sparty is getting hot at the exact right time," one tweeted.

"Sparty is on a mission! Five straight Q1 wins. Are they peaking at the perfect time for March Madness?" another added.

"Time to start having serious conversations about the Spartans. They could very easily win the WHOLE tournament," a third commented.

Others also joined in to praise Izzo's Spartans.

"4 straight ranked wins!! Tommy Izzo is cookin," one user wrote.

"I feel like we’re on the verge of another Tom Izzo Final 4 run," another wrote.

"Great win today! Can’t wait for the tournament," a fan added.

Jaden Akins led the scoring for MSU with 19 points while recording eight rebounds and one assist. Jase Richardson played a supporting role with 11 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, John Blackwell scored the most points for the Badgers with 19, adding six rebounds and an assist. Wisconsin's John Tonje added 11 points and six rebounds.

Tom Izzo's Michigan State can seal Big Ten title with two more wins

NCAA Basketball: Michigan State HC Tom Izzo - Source: Imagn

Tom Izzo's Michigan State (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten) can clinch the conference title by winning its two remaining regular-season games. The Spartans will travel to face Iowa on Thursday and then take on in-state rival No. 15 Michigan on Sunday.

The Spartans will aim to finish the regular season on a high before heading into the postseason. Izzo's team is also tipped as one of the favorites to go all the way and potentially win the national championship.

