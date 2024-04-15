Caitlin Clark is looking forward to representing Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Clark was the only college basketball player named to the USA training camp roster, and all signs point to her being on the team.

Although Clark has not been named to the roster, if she does, she says it will be special to represent the USA at the Paris Olympics.

"That’s one of my dreams as a kid. Growing up, you always want to be an Olympic gold medalist. Lucky enough, I’ve been able to play for a few junior national teams in their basketball system, so I know how special it is to represent USA across your chest," Clark said to TODAY.

"Being able to do that on the highest level would certainly be a dream come true."

Expand Tweet

Clark finished her college career at Iowa as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA basketball, male or female. She helped bring more attention to the women's game, which she says is important to her.

"That's the reason you do it," Clark said. "I think, you know, understanding how big of an impact that can have on a young girl’s life is super important.

"So I always try to make as much time as I can for them. And just to see them scream your name or have your jersey on — that’s something that never gets old."

The roster invited to the Team USA camp is as follows:

Shakira Austin

Ariel Atkins

Aliyah Boston

Caitlin Clark

Chelsea Gray

Brittney Griner

Rhyne Howard

Sabrina Ionescu

Jewell Loyd

Kelsey Plum

Breanna Stewart

Diana Taurasi

A'ja Wilson

Jackie Young

Will Caitlin Clark be drafted first overall?

All signs point to Caitlin Clark being drafted first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, which is set for April 15.

The Indiana Fever holds the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft.

This past season, Clark averaged 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists. However, the Hawkeyes lost in the national championship game for the second straight year.

The WNBA season opens on May 14. The Fever's first game is on the road against the Connecticut Sun. The first chance for Fever fans to potentially see Clark, given she gets drafted there, at home will be on May 16, when Indiana hosts the New York Liberty.

Poll : Do you think Caitlin Clark will make the Olympic team? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback