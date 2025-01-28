"Split the Red Sea", "Unstoppable": College hoops fans go berserk as Cooper Flagg throws it down on NC State player

Cooper Flagg has hit the NCAA world like a storm, almost single-handedly carrying Duke to the #2 rank in the country. Earlier this month, the Duke phenom's poster dunk against Pitt shook the basketball world on the same day as LeBron James' switch-up dunk went viral on social media.

And on Monday against the NC State Wolfpack, Flagg pulled off yet another incredible showcase of unreal athleticism.

A few minutes into the second half, Flagg ran coast to coast, split the defense in transition, and threw it down on NC State #12 Michael O'Donnell's head. The crowd in Cameron Indoor Stadium went wild as the 18-year-old Duke star brought the team back after being down in the first half.

Fans on the internet could not believe what they saw as they raved over Flagg and his incredible athleticism.

"SPLIT THE RED SEA", exclaimed one fan online.

"UNSTOPPABLE", said another fan.

"O'Connell looked like a spinning top", said one fan.

More compliments came flying in for Cooper Flagg's monster slam.

"THIS MAN IS DIFFERENT!!", said a shocked fan on X

"Watching this kid play hoops is sick", said another fan in disbelief.

How Cooper Flagg performed during Duke vs NC State

NC State started the night on a mission to end Duke's 13-game winning streak. NC State scored 13 points in the first half before some free throws helped Duke fight back.

Duke ended the first half being down four points. The internet was shocked considering the Duke team's unbeaten streak. Then Cooper Flagg took over.

Cooper Flagg in action during Duke vs NC State [NCAA Basketball: N.C. State at Duke - Source: Imagn]

In the first half, Flagg only had five points. In the second half, Flagg went on a heater as he scored 23 points. In a span stretching the final minutes of the first half into the first few minutes of the second half, Duke went on a 19-point run to cut the deficit and take the lead. Flagg had eight points in that run.

Duke came back and won the game 74-64 and extended their winning streak to 14 consecutive games. Flagg ended the night with 28 points to lead all scorers.

