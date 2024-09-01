SPOTTED: UConn star Paige Bueckers attends Sun vs. Seattle Storm game to support former teammate Nika Muhl

UConn star guard Paige Bueckers was spotted at the Connecticut Sun vs. the Seattle Storm game on Sunday. She attended the game to support her former teammate and friend Nika Muhl even though she did not get to participate in the game.

Bueckers wore a Seattle Storm jersey and was in her signature bun hairstyle.

The Sun ended up winning the game 93-86. Many WNBA fans were not happy that coach Noelle Quinn did not give Muhl any playing time and to peacefully protest, they opted to chant her name in unison.

Nika Muhl was an important part of the UConn Huskies and consistently received a lot of playing time back in her college career. However, since joining the pros, she has struggled to earn minutes.

Flau'jae Johnson jokingly taunted Paige Bueckers during a podcast appearance

The UConn Huskies star made an appearance on Flau'jae Johnson's podcast, "Best of Both Worlds With Flau'jae." While talking about their experiences as college basketball athletes, the LSU player asked:

"First of all, like how did you get here? You were just in Minnesota at the game," Johnson said. "Did you take a private jet? Using that NIL money, she using that NIL money irresponsibly guys. How did you get here so quick?"

Bueckers replied that she did not and added:

"No, I be building it up. I save, I'm a saver. I don't like small jets and planes anyway like I would rather fly on a big plane."

Paige Bueckers has a NIL valuation of $1.4 million and has shaken hands with brands like Madison Reed, StockX, CeraVe Skincare, Bose, Nike, Taco Bell and Chegg, among others.

One of her biggest NIL moves was when she signed a NIL deal with the new 3-on-3 women's basketball league Unrivaled which was created by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. It was revealed that Paige Bueckers will get ownership equity in the league which will start in 2025.

