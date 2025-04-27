St. John's HC Rick Pitino "excited" as team lands Big Sky MVP through transfer portal

Former Idaho State point guard Dylan Darling has committed his future to Rick Pitino's St. John's after entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1 guard had a fantastic season with the Bengals and will be a crucial addition to St. John's.

Ad

St. John's legendary head coach Rick Pitino was ecstatic with the signing. He expressed his joy via a X (formerly Twitter) post on Saturday highlighting Darling's phenomenal season for the Idaho State Bengals.

"Loved Dylan Darling's workout at SJU. Hard worker and talented point guard. Love his PHD! Exactly what our culture is all about. Excited!" Rick Pitino wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The St. John's Red Storm are planning for a big offseason with multiple incoming players after they lost to Arkansas and crashed out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Rick Pitino's Red Storm will hugely benefit from Dylan Darling's arrival

Dylan Darling, who was named the Most Valuable Player in the Big Sky Conference, will add great value to the Red Storm roster, especially with his superlative shooting. He averaged 19.8 points, 5.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point line.

Ad

NCAA Basketball: Oregon State at Washington State - Source: Imagn

The sophomore guard was a cut above the rest in the Big Sky Conference, and therefore, he was one of the most sought-after players in the conference. But Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino did enough to influence him to join St. John's.

Ad

Despite his heroics, the Idaho State Bengals finished fourth in the Big Sky Conference with an average 10-8 record. Next up in the Big Sky Tournament, the Bengals defeated Portland State in the quarterfinals before losing to Montana State in the semifinals.

Before making it big in Idaho State, he was with Washington State in 2022, but joined the Bengals with the hope of getting more gametime. It worked wonders for the sophomore guard as he was one of the best offensive players in college basketball last season.

Ad

St. John's did decently well last season, winning the conference and the tournament in the Big East after finishing with an 18-2 record. They defeated Creighton in the Big East tournament final but crashed out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after losing to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Dyland Darling's arrival will surely boost their offensive game and will help Rick Pitino's men make a deep postseason run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here