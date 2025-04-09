St. John's HC Rick Pitino teams up with $3,200,000,000 worth MLB franchise in special NYC collab

Rick Pitino and his St. John's squad are finding ways to have fun this postseason. The veteran coach attended Wednesday's New York Mets game with Red Storm players Zuby Ejiofor, John Franco and Vince Iwuchukwu.
Pitino and his players showed off their New York City pride in Mets jerseys as they prepared to throw out the first pitch in the $3.2 billion worth MLB team's (per Forbes) home matchup against the Miami Marlins.
"If Zuby (Ejiofor) takes care of business ... it'll be a good start for the Mets, the hottest team in baseball," Pitino said in a pregame interview.
St. John's found success in its second season under Pitino. The team finished atop the Big East for the first time since 1992 and became conference tournament champions for the first time since 2000.
Pitino guided the Red Storm to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in six years and their first Round of 32 game in a quarter of a century.
Pitino's No. 2-seeded St. John's team's March Madness run came to an end in the second round with an upset loss to No. 10 Arkansas, but the impact Pitino has had on the program cannot be minimized.
The coach and his Red Storm squad have been awarded the right to throw out the first pitch at the Mets game likely due to their strong season.
Rick Pitino's coaching awards this season
Pitino had a big weekend. On Friday, he was named the Associated Press Co-Coach of the Year. He won Naismith Coach of the Year on Sunday. The St. John's coach became a first-time winner of both awards and the first coach to do so in the program's history.
Pitino has a coaching career dating back to 1975 and is best known for his stints at Kentucky and Louisville. Upon winning the Naismith Award, Pitino said that despite being 72 years old, he's just getting started.
“I’m in it 50 years and I’m just getting started in the business,” Pitino said. “I feel a new, new feeling inside of building St. John’s because in the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, they had just a market of all the great players in the Northeast. Now we are bringing it back. It’s a special feeling.”
Pitino will aim to continue leading St. John's to success in the coming seasons, but his influence on the 2024-25 season is forever commemorated by his coaching accolades.
