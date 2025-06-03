St. John’s Ian Jackson, Tay Kinney and more predict how many NBA titles Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards and more might win

In a recent video, a group of young hoopers weigh in on Victor Wembanyama. The players, including St. John's transfer Ian Jackson and top recruit Tay Kinney consider the NBA fortunes of Wemby among other young pros. An interviewer asks the group how many NBA titles players like LaMelo Ball, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cooper Flagg, Anthony Edwards and Wembanyama might win.

Ad

Wembanyama predictions vary for prep hoopsters

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The group offers some differing opinions. Wembanyama's name draws some varied reactions. Among the predictions for Wemby are three titles, two titles, and one emphatic hoopster who forsees zero titles, while another says Wemby will "mess around" and win four championships.

Wemby's championship future and a harsh comparison

Wemby's first two pro seasons have certainly left his future open. He underwent surgery for deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder recently, after that diagnosis shortened his second NBA season to just 46 games played. The Spurs went 34-48 in what will be coach Gregg Popovich's NBA swan song.

Ad

Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 blocked shots per game in his second season with the Spurs. Despite his 7-foot-3 size, Wembanyama shot 35% from 3-point range and 84% from the foul line.

Controversy recently surrounded Wembanyama as NBA legend Dominique Wilkins compared his situation to oft-injured Houston center Ralph Sampson, who was expected to be an NBA legend, but battled consistent injuries in a shortened NBA career.

Sampson actually did not miss any games in his first two NBA seasons and missed just three games in his third year. But he never topped 61 games in a season after that and saw his production quickly decline. Sampson was an All-Star in his first four NBA season, but last topped 6.4 points per game in the season played when he was 27 years old.

Ad

Wemby missed 11 games in his first season and 36 more in his second year. He has not yet been chosen as an NBA All-Star, but was Rookie of the Year after a 2023-24 season in which he averaged 21.4 points and 10.6 boards per game.

Wembanyama's NBA title chances probably jumped when the Spurs won the second pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Early expectations are that the Spurs will draft Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper. Another elite star could indeed help Wembanyama as he moved along the quest for potential NBA titles and glory.

Ad

What do you think of the young players' projections? Share your take below in our comment section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here