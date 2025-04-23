St. John's makes massive recruiting move as Rick Pitino secures commitment from top international prospect Imran Suljanovic

St. John's Red Storm coach Rick Pitino has secured the commitment of a top international prospect. On Tuesday, the tenured tactician confirmed that Austrian wing Imran Suljanovic has signed with Pitino's program for next season of college basketball, his first year of NCAA Division 1 hoop.

Pitino confirmed the signing through his X account, wherein he expressed his excitement for his squad moving forward given the massive recruiting move that will definitely bolster the Red Storm in the 2025-2026 campaign.

"Was watching Imran on film and had to see him in person. Traveled outside Bologna where he impressed me more with his overall game than what I watched on film. Shoots, passes, handles, and is extremely agile. Great potential!!! Very excited to have him join the Johnnies," Pitino wrote.

Suljanovic is an 18-year-old wing from Austria who is known for scoring at all three levels. Standing at 6-foot-8 tall, the spitfire scorer possesses a versatile skillset mixed in with his lengthy build. His potential was on display last summer during the 2024 FIBA U-18 EuroBasket B Division, where he averaged 22.4 points per contest playing for Austria.

Currently, he is rostered in the Pallacanestro Reggiana club team, based in Northern Italy, competing in the Lega Basket Serie A (LBA). On March 29, Suljanovic took to his Instagram account to share photos of his official visit to St. John's.

Suljanovic will be joining Pitino's squad who finished with an 31-5 overall record last year, 18-2 during the 2025 Big East conference, wherein they won the conference regular season championship and conference tournament title earlier in the campaign.

Imran Suljanovic is the fifth commit of the St. John's Red Storm's 2025 offseason thus far

Imran Suljanovic is the fifth recruit to commit to the St. John's Red Storm so far. He will be joining the likes of transferees Ian Jackson (North Carolina Tar Heels), Bryce Hopkins (Providence Friars), Joson Sanon (Arizona State Sun Devils) and Oziyah Sellers (Stanford Cardinal) as the new players for the Red Storm in the 2025-2026 season.

Coach Rick Pitino is looking to spearhead St. John's to a successful campaign next year after they exceeded expectations in the 2024-2025 season by making it to the second round of this year's NCAA national tournament. They bowed out after a nine-point defeat, 75-66, at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks on March 22.

