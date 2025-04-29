“St. John’s”, “UNC”: College hoops fans speculate Niko Bundalo’s next team as McDonalds All-America gets released from Washington

Top-30 recruit Niko Bundalo has been released from the University of Washington basketball team after signing with the program five months ago. The McDonald's All-American turned down prestigious programs like Connecticut, Michigan State, North Carolina and Ohio State for Washington.

On Tuesday, Tipton Edits announced that Bundalo had secured his release from Washington and would reopen his recruitment.

"Top-30 recruit Niko Bundalo, a McDonalds All-American, has received his release from Washington and will reopen his recruitment, source told @on3recruits 👀. The 6-10 power forward now becomes one of the top players available in the 2025 class," the Instagram post said.

The news generated exciting reactions from college hoop fans, speculating on Bundalo's next destination.

"UNC," a fan wrote.

"LOUISVILLE🖤❤️‼️," another fan wrote.

"st johns," a fan commented.

Fans react to Niko Bundalo re-entering the recruitment portal following Washington release. IG image via @tiptonedit

Fans continue to weigh in, offering more suggestions on where the power forward could play next.

"Ohio State you missed once please don’t miss again," a fan wrote.

"Louisville," another fan wrote.

"Michigan or Kansas probably, following Winters Grady or Darryn Peterson," a fan commented.

"Unc," another fan commented.

Bundalo was prolific at the McDonald's All-American Game in April, where he recorded 12 points, six rebounds, a steal and a block in over 17 minutes of action.

Washington Huskies lose Niko Bundalo

The Washington Huskies' recruiting class suffered a major blow after losing four-star recruit Niko Bundalo on Tuesday. Bundalo committed to Danny Sprinkle's squad over 36 other offers, including Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, and UConn, as the No. 31-ranked player in the nation.

However, the McDonald's All-American was released from his Big Ten Athletic Scholarship Agreement.

“Niko is a very versatile four-man who is going to be a tremendous Dawg,” Sprinkle said when Bundalo committed in November. “His skill set for being 6-10 is unique. He is very long and is one of the best rebounders in the country. He can really rebound out of his area, which is a unique skill. He is a good 3-point shooter and skilled on the perimeter, which will stretch the floor and create some mismatches. He is still growing, his potential is limitless.”

Some reports suggest the 6-foot-10 prospect decommitted from Washington due to concerns over playing time. The Huskies will have sixth-year senior Franck Kepnang, Rutgers transfer Lathan Sommerville and top junior college product Mady Traore ahead of next season. Power forwards Jacob Ognacevic, the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year and Hannes Steinbach are also expected to be key members of the team next season.

With the addition of these experienced players, Bundalo may be relegated to the bench for the better part of his freshman season as a Husky. Meanwhile, his departure has dropped Washington high school class from No. 4 to No. 18 in the rankings according to 247Sports.

