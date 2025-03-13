St. John's vs Butler: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Kadary Richmond

The No. 1-ranked St. John's Red Storm (27-4) took on the No. 9-ranked Butler Bulldogs (14-18) in the first quarterfinal matchup in the Big East Tournament on Thursday. The Red Storm were heavily favored coming into this game.

Butler was coming off an upset victory over No. 8-ranked Providence in the first round of the tournament. Conversely, St. John's earned a bye through the first round.

The Sportsbooks agreed with the seeding and made St. John's a big favorite in the pregame odds. The Red Storm were -960 favorites, and the Bulldogs were +640 underdogs.

St. John's vs Butler box score

Team 1st 2nd Total Butler 26 26 St. John's 37 37

St. John's Red Storm stats

FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Zuby Ejiofor 1 for 3 0 for 0 0 for 1 3 2 5 1 0 0 1 1 2 RJ Luis Jr. 2 for 8 2 for 3 2 for 2 1 1 2 0 1 0 1 1 8 Aaron Scott 1 for 3 1 for 2 0 for 0 2 1 3 1 0 0 0 2 3 Kadary Richmond 4 for 8 0 for 2 1 for 1 0 5 5 4 1 1 1 0 9 Simeon Wilcher 2 for 5 0 for 2 0 for 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 Ruben Prey 0 for 2 0 for 0 0 for 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 Sadiku Ibine Ayo 2 for 3 1 for 2 0 for 0 0 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 5 Vince Iwuchukwu 0 for 1 0 for 0 0 for 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lefteris Liotopoulos 3 for 5 0 for 2 0 for 0 0 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 6 Deivon Smith 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0

Butler Bulldogs stats

FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Boden Kapke 2 for 4 1 for 3 0 for 1 2 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 5 Jahmyl Telfort 3 for 6 1 for 3 1 for 2 0 2 2 2 0 0 2 3 8 Pierre Brooks II 0 for 5 0 for 3 2 for 2 0 2 2 1 1 0 1 1 2 Patrick McCaffery 2 for 4 2 for 4 0 for 0 0 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 6 Finley Bizjack 2 for 5 1 for 3 0 for 0 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 5 Andre Screen 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 Landon Moore 0 for 1 0 for 0 0 for 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 Kolby King 0 for 1 0 for 1 0 for 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0

St. John's vs Butler game summary

