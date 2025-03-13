  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • St. John's vs Butler: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Kadary Richmond

St. John's vs Butler: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Kadary Richmond

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Mar 13, 2025 17:04 GMT
NCAA Basketball: St. John at Marquette - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: St. John at Marquette - Source: Imagn

The No. 1-ranked St. John's Red Storm (27-4) took on the No. 9-ranked Butler Bulldogs (14-18) in the first quarterfinal matchup in the Big East Tournament on Thursday. The Red Storm were heavily favored coming into this game.

Ad

Butler was coming off an upset victory over No. 8-ranked Providence in the first round of the tournament. Conversely, St. John's earned a bye through the first round.

The Sportsbooks agreed with the seeding and made St. John's a big favorite in the pregame odds. The Red Storm were -960 favorites, and the Bulldogs were +640 underdogs.

St. John's vs Butler box score

Team 1st2ndTotal
Butler2626
St. John's3737
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

St. John's Red Storm stats

FG3PTFTOREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Zuby Ejiofor1 for 30 for 00 for 1325100112
RJ Luis Jr.2 for 82 for 32 for 2112010118
Aaron Scott1 for 31 for 20 for 0213100023
Kadary Richmond4 for 80 for 21 for 1055411109
Simeon Wilcher2 for 50 for 20 for 0022000004
Ruben Prey0 for 20 for 00 for 0202000020
Sadiku Ibine Ayo2 for 31 for 20 for 0033000005
Vince Iwuchukwu0 for 10 for 00 for 0101000000
Lefteris Liotopoulos3 for 50 for 20 for 0022110006
Deivon Smith0 for 00 for 00 for 0000000020
Ad

Butler Bulldogs stats

FG3PTFTOREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Boden Kapke2 for 41 for 30 for 1224000015
Jahmyl Telfort3 for 61 for 31 for 2022200238
Pierre Brooks II0 for 50 for 32 for 2022110112
Patrick McCaffery2 for 42 for 40 for 0022001106
Finley Bizjack2 for 51 for 30 for 0022200005
Andre Screen0 for 00 for 00 for 0011001110
Landon Moore0 for 10 for 00 for 0022000100
Kolby King0 for 10 for 10 for 0101000020

St. John's vs Butler game summary

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी