St. John's vs Butler: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Kadary Richmond
The No. 1-ranked St. John's Red Storm (27-4) took on the No. 9-ranked Butler Bulldogs (14-18) in the first quarterfinal matchup in the Big East Tournament on Thursday. The Red Storm were heavily favored coming into this game.
Butler was coming off an upset victory over No. 8-ranked Providence in the first round of the tournament. Conversely, St. John's earned a bye through the first round.
The Sportsbooks agreed with the seeding and made St. John's a big favorite in the pregame odds. The Red Storm were -960 favorites, and the Bulldogs were +640 underdogs.
St. John's vs Butler box score
Team
1st
2nd
Total
Butler
26
26
St. John's
37
37
St. John's Red Storm stats
FG
3PT
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Zuby Ejiofor
1 for 3
0 for 0
0 for 1
3
2
5
1
0
0
1
1
2
RJ Luis Jr.
2 for 8
2 for 3
2 for 2
1
1
2
0
1
0
1
1
8
Aaron Scott
1 for 3
1 for 2
0 for 0
2
1
3
1
0
0
0
2
3
Kadary Richmond
4 for 8
0 for 2
1 for 1
0
5
5
4
1
1
1
0
9
Simeon Wilcher
2 for 5
0 for 2
0 for 0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
4
Ruben Prey
0 for 2
0 for 0
0 for 0
2
0
2
0
0
0
0
2
0
Sadiku Ibine Ayo
2 for 3
1 for 2
0 for 0
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
0
5
Vince Iwuchukwu
0 for 1
0 for 0
0 for 0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Lefteris Liotopoulos
3 for 5
0 for 2
0 for 0
0
2
2
1
1
0
0
0
6
Deivon Smith
0 for 0
0 for 0
0 for 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
Butler Bulldogs stats
FG
3PT
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Boden Kapke
2 for 4
1 for 3
0 for 1
2
2
4
0
0
0
0
1
5
Jahmyl Telfort
3 for 6
1 for 3
1 for 2
0
2
2
2
0
0
2
3
8
Pierre Brooks II
0 for 5
0 for 3
2 for 2
0
2
2
1
1
0
1
1
2
Patrick McCaffery
2 for 4
2 for 4
0 for 0
0
2
2
0
0
1
1
0
6
Finley Bizjack
2 for 5
1 for 3
0 for 0
0
2
2
2
0
0
0
0
5
Andre Screen
0 for 0
0 for 0
0 for 0
0
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
Landon Moore
0 for 1
0 for 0
0 for 0
0
2
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
Kolby King
0 for 1
0 for 1
0 for 0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
St. John's vs Butler game summary
