St. John's vs Marquette: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. RJ Luis

No. 6 St. John's travelled to No. 20 Marquette for a regular season finale as perhaps the two top Big East teams prepare for the league and NCAA Tournaments. The game was an instant classic as the Red Storm needed every last second of overtime to pull off the 86-84 victory. St. John's (27-4, 18-2 in Big East) moves ahead while Marquette (22-9, 13-7 in Big East) took a tough loss.

St. John's vs. Marquette Box Scores

St. John's

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF S. Ibine Ayo 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Z. Ejofor 17 12 1 1 0 3 4 RJ Luis Jr. 28 11 0 0 0 4 2 K. Richmond 10 12 11 4 0 2 1 S. Wilcher 13 2 3 0 1 1 3 R. Prey 2 0 1 1 0 0 1 V. Iwuchukwu 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 L. Liotopoulos 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 A Scott 6 2 1 2 0 1 4 D. Smith 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Marquette

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF B. Gold 13 7 0 2 2 1 3 D. Joplin 21 6 3 0 2 3 2 C. Ross 10 5 2 1 0 4 3 K. Jones 32 9 7 1 1 2 2 S. Mitchell 4 6 2 2 0 1 3 R. Parham 2 3 2 0 0 0 3 Z. Lowery 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 T. Norman 0 0 0 0 0 1 1

St. John's vs. Marquette Game Summary

Marquette opened up an early eight point lead at 23-15 on a Chase Ross layup with 8:26 left in the first half. But from there, the game went to a back-and-forth battle with St. Johon's leading 36-35 at halftime.

St. John's opened up the largest advantage of the second half at 68-62 on a Vince Iwuchukwu layup with 6:18 to play. But it took a RJ Luis lay-up with 10 seconds to play to send the game to overtime tied at 75.

In the extra frame, with the score tied at 84, Luis missed a three-point shot with seven seconds left and the game looked headed for a second overtime. But Kadary Richmond stole the ball and Zuby Ejofor flipped in a short shot just ahead of the buzzer to deliver the win.

Luis led St. John's with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Ejofor added 17 points and 12 boards for the Red Storm. Simeon Wilcher added 13 points and Kadary Richmond chipped in 10 points.

Kam Jones paced Marquette with a game-high 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. David Joplin added 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Ben Gold added 13 points and Chase Ross added 10.

St. John's had long since locked up the No.1 overal seed in the upcoming Big East Tournament. The Red Storm will play at noon Eastern on Thursday against the winner of the league's No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed, which are not yet set. Marquette remains in the No. 2 through No. 4 range, depending on other games, but will also play on Thursday.

