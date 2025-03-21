St. John's vs. Omaha: Player Stats and box score for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25
The second-seeded St. John's Red Storm hold a 33-28 halftime lead over the 15th-seeded Omaha Mavericks in the first round of the West Region in the NCAA Tournament. The Red Storm have been led by guard RJ Luis Jr. and his eight points and three rebounds to be on the attack.
Ad
The Mavericks are being led by forward Marquel Sutton and his 10 points but their bench has failed to score a single point. Let's take a closer look at the St. John's Red Storm vs. Omaha Mavericks box score to see how the game has gone thus far.
St. John's vs. Omaha box score
St. John's vs. Omaha box score
Team
First Half
Second Half
Final Score
St. John's
33
33
Omaha
28
28
Ad
Trending
St. John's Red Storm box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Zuby Ejiofor
F
0-1
0-1
4-4
1
2
2
0
1
0
1
4
RJ Luis Jr
G
3-6
2-3
0-0
1
3
2
0
0
2
0
8
Aaron Scott
G
0-2
0-2
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
Kadary Richmond
G
1-3
0-0
0-0
0
3
2
0
0
1
2
2
Simeon Wilcher
G
3-7
2-5
0-0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
8
Ruben Prey
F
1-2
1-2
0-0
0
2
0
2
0
0
1
3
Sadiku Ibine Ayo
F
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Vince Iwuchukwu
C
1-1
0-0
1-1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Lefteris Liotopoulous
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Deivon Smith
G
1-4
1-4
2-2
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
5
Ad
Omaha Mavericks box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Kamryn Thomas
F
1-3
0-2
1-2
3
3
0
0
0
0
1
3
Marquel Sutton
F
5-12
0-4
0-0
2
3
1
0
0
2
2
10
Isaac Ondekane
C
2-3
0-0
2-2
3
10
1
0
0
0
1
6
Tony Osburn
G
2-7
2-6
0-0
0
3
1
1
0
0
0
6
Joshua Streit
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
0
3
0
Lance Waddles
G
0-4
0-3
0-0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ja'Sean Glover
G
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here