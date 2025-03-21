  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • St. John's vs. Omaha: Player Stats and box score for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

St. John's vs. Omaha: Player Stats and box score for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 21, 2025 03:08 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Omaha at St. Johns - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Omaha at St. Johns - Source: Imagn

The second-seeded St. John's Red Storm hold a 33-28 halftime lead over the 15th-seeded Omaha Mavericks in the first round of the West Region in the NCAA Tournament. The Red Storm have been led by guard RJ Luis Jr. and his eight points and three rebounds to be on the attack.

Ad

The Mavericks are being led by forward Marquel Sutton and his 10 points but their bench has failed to score a single point. Let's take a closer look at the St. John's Red Storm vs. Omaha Mavericks box score to see how the game has gone thus far.

St. John's vs. Omaha box score

St. John's vs. Omaha box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
St. John's
33 33
Omaha28 28
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

St. John's Red Storm box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Zuby EjioforF0-10-14-412201014
RJ Luis JrG3-62-30-013200208
Aaron ScottG0-20-20-001000020
Kadary RichmondG1-30-00-003200122
Simeon WilcherG3-72-50-000100008
Ruben PreyF1-21-20-002020013
Sadiku Ibine AyoF0-10-10-000000000
Vince IwuchukwuC 1-10-01-100000003
Lefteris LiotopoulousG 0-00-00-000000010
Deivon SmithG 1-41-42-203100005
Ad

Omaha Mavericks box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Kamryn ThomasF1-30-21-233000013
Marquel SuttonF5-120-40-0231002210
Isaac OndekaneC2-30-02-2310100016
Tony OsburnG2-72-60-003110006
Joshua StreitF0-00-00-001000030
Lance WaddlesG 0-40-30-011000000
Ja'Sean Glover
G 0-10-00-000100000

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी