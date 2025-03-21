St. John's vs. Omaha: Player Stats and box score for March 20, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

The second-seeded St. John's Red Storm hold a 33-28 halftime lead over the 15th-seeded Omaha Mavericks in the first round of the West Region in the NCAA Tournament. The Red Storm have been led by guard RJ Luis Jr. and his eight points and three rebounds to be on the attack.

The Mavericks are being led by forward Marquel Sutton and his 10 points but their bench has failed to score a single point. Let's take a closer look at the St. John's Red Storm vs. Omaha Mavericks box score to see how the game has gone thus far.

St. John's vs. Omaha box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score St. John's

33 33 Omaha 28 28

St. John's Red Storm box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Zuby Ejiofor F 0-1 0-1 4-4 1 2 2 0 1 0 1 4 RJ Luis Jr G 3-6 2-3 0-0 1 3 2 0 0 2 0 8 Aaron Scott G 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 Kadary Richmond G 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 3 2 0 0 1 2 2 Simeon Wilcher G 3-7 2-5 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 8 Ruben Prey F 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 2 0 2 0 0 1 3 Sadiku Ibine Ayo F 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vince Iwuchukwu C 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Lefteris Liotopoulous G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Deivon Smith G 1-4 1-4 2-2 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 5

Omaha Mavericks box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Kamryn Thomas F 1-3 0-2 1-2 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 3 Marquel Sutton F 5-12 0-4 0-0 2 3 1 0 0 2 2 10 Isaac Ondekane C 2-3 0-0 2-2 3 10 1 0 0 0 1 6 Tony Osburn G 2-7 2-6 0-0 0 3 1 1 0 0 0 6 Joshua Streit F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 Lance Waddles G 0-4 0-3 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ja'Sean Glover

G 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

