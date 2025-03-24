St. Mary's vs. Alabama: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Chris Youngblood

No. 2 seed Alabama cruised to an easy second round NCAA Tournament win over No. 7 seed St. Mary's in an 80-66 victory. Alabama advances to Newark for regional play, where the Tide will face No. 6 seed BYU on Thursday. A potential regional final matchup with Duke could await if the bracket's seeding holds.

St. Mary's vs. Alabama Box Score

St. Mary's

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF P. Murauskas 7 1 1 0 0 0 1 L. Barrett 6 7 1 2 0 0 2 M. Saxen 15 5 1 3 0 3 4 A. Marciulionis 11 2 4 1 0 2 2 J. Ross 8 4 1 0 0 0 2 K. Gad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 A. Hardaway 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 A. McKeever 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 H. Wessels 12 8 0 0 3 0 2 M. Lewis 7 0 0 1 1 0 2 J. Dent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 C. Bennett 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Alabama

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF G. Nelson 12 8 2 0 1 2 1 C. Omoruyi 10 11 2 0 2 0 0 L. Philon 6 6 5 3 2 1 2 C. Youngblood 13 1 0 1 0 2 3 M. Sears 12 0 3 0 1 1 3 M. Scharnowski 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 D. Reid 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 M. Dioubate 10 5 0 0 1 1 2 A. Sherrell 0 4 0 0 0 1 1 J. Stevenson 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 A. Holloway 12 1 3 0 0 2 2

St. Mary's vs. Alabama Game Summary

The two teams played evenly, with the game tied at 13 before Alabama reeled off eight straight points to grab the lead. That run finished with a Chris Youngblood 3-pointer. The Tide extended the lead to 13 on a pair of occasions, taking a 42-29 edge into intermission.

St. Mary's trimmed the lead to seven at 48-41 on a Harry Wessels jumper with 15:47 to play. While St. Mary's got the lead down to eight on a couple more occasions, Alabama's high scoring offense remained a step ahead of St. Mary's.

The Tide shot 52% for the game, including 7-for-17 (41%) from 3-point range. Alabama also won the battle on the glass, grabbing 41 rebounds to 36 for St. Mary's. St. Mary's shot just 34% for the game and 3-for-14 (21%) from 3-point territory.

Alabama had six players in double figures. Chris Youngblood's 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, led the Tide. Grant Nelson had 12 points and eight rebounds, while Mark Sears added 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting and Aden Holloway also scored a dozen points.

Clifford Omoruyi tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds and Mouhammed Dioubate chipped in with 10 points and five rebounds.

Mitchell Saxen led St. Mary's with 15 points and five rebounds. Harry Wessels added 12 points and eight boards. Augustas Marciulionis tallied 11 points on just 3-for-11 shooting.

Alabama now will face BYU in Newark on Thursday. The Crimson Tide are coming off the program's first Final Four appearance a season ago. The path to another Final Four would lead throught Duke or the winner of Oregon and Arizona.

