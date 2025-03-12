St. Mary's vs. Gonzaga: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Braden Huff

Early season since 2008, either St. Mary's or Gonzaga has won the West Coast Conference Tournament. That streak is alive and well as No. 2 seed Gonzaga topped No. 1 seed and No. 19 ranked St. Mary's 58-51 to claim the WCC crown. Gonzaga (25-8) was solidly in the NCAA Tournament field with a win or loss, but could jump a seed line or two. St. Mary's (28-5) should get a good seed as well.

St. Mary's vs. Gonzaga Box Score

St. Mary's

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN J. Ross 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 21 A. Marciulionis 12 5 8 0 1 2 1 40 M. Saxen 20 7 0 1 2 4 2 39 P. Murauskas 0 3 0 0 0 0 4 14 L. Barrett 9 9 3 0 0 4 2 40 M. Lewis 5 1 1 1 0 0 2 19 H. Wessels 5 9 0 1 1 5 0 26

Gonzaga

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN R. Nembhard 10 2 6 3 0 2 3 36 N. Hickman 3 0 1 1 0 1 1 31 G. Ike 11 7 1 0 1 1 4 27 B. Huff 18 4 2 2 1 0 1 32 K. Battle 14 2 3 5 0 0 3 30 M. Ajayi 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 9 D. Stromer 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 E. Innocenti 0 3 0 1 0 0 3 15 B. Gregg 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 11

St. Mary's vs. Gonzaga Game Summary

Gonzaga never trailed, opening the game on an 18-5 run. Khalif Battle tallied six points for the Bulldogs in that run. St. Mary's whittled the advantage to just 33-31 at halftime.

A Mitchell Saxen dunk opened the second half by tying the score, but Gonzaga went right back to work. The Bulldogs scored the next five points, but then a series of back and forth rallies failed to make the game's ultimate outcome clear.

St. Mary's pulled within 50-47 with 5:20 to play, but never pulled any closer.

Gonzaga was led by Brayden Huff with 18 points. Khalif Battle added 14 more. Graham Ike tallied 11 points and seven boards and Ryan Nembhard had 10 points and six assists.

The Zags shot just 41% including 1-for-15 from 3-point range. Still, Gonzaga committed just four turnovers in the game.

St. Mary's was led by Mitchell Saxen with 20 points. Augustas Marciulionis added 12 points and eight assists for the Gaels.

Coming into today's play, ESPN's bracketology had St. Mary's getting a No. 5 seed and Gonzaga getting a No. 8 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. It wouldn't be surprising if St. Mary's held still or fell a spot or if Gonzaga jumped a seed line from its victory.

