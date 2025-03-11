St. Mary's vs Gonzaga Predictions, Odds & Picks for March 11 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-8) and Saint Mary’s Gaels (28-4) meet in the West Coast Conference Tournament final in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The No. 2 seed Gonzaga had a bye to enter Monday’s semifinal, which they won 85-76 against San Francisco. The Bulldogs are on a three-game winning streak, but their last loss came on Feb. 22 and it was a 74-67 defeat against Tuesday’s opposition, St. Mary’s.

Meanwhile, the tournament’s No. 1 seed Saint Mary’s won 74-59 in the semifinal over Pepperdine on Monday.

The Gaels won both matchups against the Bulldogs in the regular season and are on an eight-game winning streak heading into Tuesday’s game.

Both teams are meeting in the conference title game for a fourth straight year and for the 13th time in the last 17, while it is their 15th meeting in a WCC Tournament title match since 2004.

St. Mary's vs Gonzaga Prediction

The Bulldogs will want revenge this time, looking to avoid a third straight defeat in the same season, which will make the game a tough one for Saint Mary's.

Gonzaga are the nation's second-leading scoring team, averaging 87.5 points per game. But the Gaels have one of the best defenses in the NCAA and have shown more tactical maturity in their past meetings, which helped them edge the games.

However, it is a big ask to win three consecutive matchups against the same team in one season, which is why we are backing the Bulldogs here. However, we believe it will be a very close call.

Prediction: St. Mary's 74 vs 76 Gonzaga

St. Mary's vs Gonzaga Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line St. Mary's +3.5 (-110) U 137. 5 (-110) +145 Gonzaga - 3.5 (-110) O 137.5 (-110) - 170

St. Mary's vs Gonzaga Head-to-Head

The Gaels have won three on the bounce against Gonzaga and have also claimed six wins in the past 10 head-to-head matchups between both sides.

Where to watch St. Mary's vs Gonzaga

When: Tuesday, March 11th

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Where: Orleans Arena, NV, Las Vegas

TV: ESPN

St. Mary's vs Gonzaga Injuries

The Gaels have no injury worries heading into this WCC Tournament Final. However, the Bulldogs are dealing with an Achilles injury to guard Steele Venters, while they have a redshirt situation with guard Braeden Smith.

