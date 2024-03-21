Stanford star Cameron Brink and BF Ben Felter show off preparation for March Madness via latest IG post

Cameron Brink is spending quality time with her boyfriend, Ben Felter, before her March Madness duties with Stanford. The Cardinal forward uploaded a picture of herself and Felter outdoors, surrounded by greenery, on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

Brink and Felter reportedly began dating in March 2021. They met at Stanford, and their love for sports seemingly brought them together.

While Brink is a superstar player on the Cardinal basketball team, Felter is on the school's rowing team. The two often express their love for each other on Instagram, uploading pictures of their outings or celebrations.

Felter got into Stanford on an athletic scholarship, but he is doing well with his academics too, majoring in computer science. He interned as a software engineer at fintech startup Kaladin, in 2022, and has also worked as a program manager at Riverside Research.

As per his LinkedIn bio, Felter is a portfolio analyst for Defense Innovation Unit. He is on course to graduate from Stanford later in 2024.

Who will Cameron Brink's Stanford face in the first round of the NCAA Tournament?

Cameron Brink will want to end her senior year with fifth-ranked Stanford (28-5) on a high by winning the NCAA championship. However, the Cardinal need to navigate past some tricky foes to take the college basketball crown that they last won in 2021.

Brink finished the regular season averaging 17.8 points, 12 rebounds (third in the country) and 2.9 assists per game. She made an impressive 51.2% of her field goals and led Stanford to the summit of the Pac-12 standings.

Brink and the Cardinal also reached the Pac-12 Tournament final but lost 74-61 to the USC Trojans (26-5) in the title game. Stanford was given a No. 2 seed on Selection Sunday.

The Cardinal will want to get back to winning ways when they take on 15th-seed Norfolk State (27-5) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.