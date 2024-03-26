Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink was fouled out in a crucial period during her team's game against Iowa State, with the Cyclones leading 64-63. Ultimately, her team rallied to win 87-81 overtime during the second round of the March Madness clash.

The win cemented the Cardinal's place in the Regionals in Portland, where they will face either Tennessee or NC State.

Brink went to both Mountainside and Southridge High School in Portland, and Stanford's Sweet 16 game will be a homecoming for her. She highlighted it while celebrating on Instagram after the game.

"Let's go to Portland baby!!!" She wrote.

Brink's IG

Kiki Iriafen took over from Cameron Brink

Kiki Iriafen had the game of her life, scoring midrange jumpers from every conceivable angle and on the defensive end, stifling Iowa State Cyclones standout center Audi Crooks holding her to just 10 points after her 40-point effort against Maryland just a few days ago.

Iriafen registered 41 points, 16 rebounds and four assists on 53.3% shooting from the field. She scored from all nine free throw attempts as well.

Of her 41 points, 11 of Iriafen's points came in overtime to keep the Cardinal machine chugging.

WNBA-bound Brink registered eight points, eight rebounds, and five blocks, but she did not have her greatest game, even though she played most of the encounter amid foul trouble.

After she fouled out, there was no Cameron Brink to rely on for the Stanford Cardinal and a new hero emerged.

Expand Tweet

Even opposition guard Emily Ryan gave the forward her dues during her postgame news conference.

“She’s (Iriafen) super talented,” Ryan said (h/t ESPN). “She had one of those nights tonight. There wasn’t much we could do to stop her.”

During the postgame news conference, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer praised Iriafen, who stepped up in the absence of Brink.

"Kiki Iriafen, whoa! We have our own 40-point scorer," VanDerveer said. “She’s a warrior out there. She gave an All-American performance out there tonight. This was a heavyweight fight, we had a great fighter out there.”

The Stanford Cardinal unexpectedly lost at the Maples Pavilion 54-49 to the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels in the second round of last year's Big Dance. For large parts of the game against Iowa State, it looked like a repeat was inevitable.

When Cameron Brink fouled out, it seemed a foregone conclusion, but this time, an amped-up Kiki Iriafen refused to take a heartbreaking loss on home court again and dragged her team to the win even without their star player.