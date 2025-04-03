Stanford star Harmoni Turner shares 5-word reaction to winning first Mid-Major Player of the Year award

Harvard senior guard Harmoni Turner cemented her legacy on the court as she became the first player from the conference to be named the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year. Turner's dominance this season brought recognition to her team and her wit, off the court, also took the center stage

Ad

The Harvard Women’s Basketball X page captured the significance of the moment, posting a photo of Turner with a caption that read:

"𝟭 𝗼𝗳 𝟭. Harmoni Turner is the 2025 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Turner reshared the post, adding her reaction that resonated deeply with fans and fellow student-athletes:

"SHOUT OUT TO NERD NATION."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award is presented by Her Hoop Stats. This accolade is given annually to the most outstanding player from a mid-major program.

Turner’s stellar performances throughout the year earned her multiple accolades. They included the Ivy League Player of the Year and an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention.

However, Turner's dominance wasn't just limited to the college level. A few months before the season began, she represented Team USA at the FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup. She played a crucial role in securing a gold medal. Her contributions to the team were also undeniable, as she amassed 40 points across seven games, finishing second in scoring for the tournament.

Ad

Breaking Records and Leading Harvard to March Madness

Earlier in the season, the star player set a new single-game scoring record for the program. She claimed it with 41 points in a thrilling 78-70 victory over Boston College.

Four months later, in a high-stakes Ivy League Tournament semifinal matchup against Princeton, Turner shattered her record. She did it by dropping an astonishing 44 points, leading her team to a 70-67 victory. Right after achieving that, the next day, with an NCAA Tournament berth on the line, she put up 24 points in a hard-fought 74-71 win over Columbia.

Ad

She secured Harvard’s first Ivy Madness Championship and sent the Crimson back to March Madness for the first time since 2007.

With her college career coming to an end, Turner’s focus now shifts to the professional level. Her name has been circulating in WNBA Draft discussions, and she will be hoping to hear it called on April 14 in New York City.

Regardless of where she lands in the WNBA, one thing is certain: Harmoni Turner’s influence on Harvard basketball and Ivy League history will be felt for years to come.

Also read: Who are the parents of Harmoni Turner?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here