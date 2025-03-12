"Stay out": TCU star Sedona Prince shares a blunt message after being named Naismith DPOY

TCU women's basketball star, Sedona Prince shared her reaction to being named a semifinalist for the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year. Prince took to her Instagram story to share a photo announcing her selection for the prestigious award on Tuesday, with a blunt caption:

"Get out of my paint and stay out," she wrote.

Sedona reacts to being named Naismith award on IG story. Image via @sedonaprince

Prince is part of the 10 semifinalists which was announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. She ranks third nationally in blocks (99) and has maintained an average of three or more blocks per game the entire 2024-25 season.

Prince also earned a league-leading three Big 12 Player of the Week Honors and was named an Ann Meyers-Drysdale National Player of the Week twice in the regular season. She was a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 Defensive and All-Big 12 First Team.

In addition, Prince was named as a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award and the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award.

Other semifinalists for the women's Defensive Player of the Year include Lauren Betts (UCLA), Talaysia Cooper (Tennessee), Rori Harmon (Texas), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), and Aneesah Morrow (LSU). Others are JJ Quinerly (West Virginia), Taylor Thierry (Ohio State), Makayla Timpson (Florida State) and Juju Watkins (USC).

The winner will be announced during the NCAA Final Four weekend at the Naismith Awards Brunch.

Sedona Prince named to John R. Wooden Award finalist

Sedona Prince continues to make waves in women's college basketball as she is up for another prestigious award following a stellar season with TCU. Prince was named as a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, alongside her teammate, Hailey Van Lith. The award is given annually to the most outstanding player in men’s and women’s college basketball.

Prince, who is in her second year with the Horned Frogs after transferring from Oregon, is averaging 17.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists and helped TCU secure its first-ever Big 12 conference title. Her stellar season earned her a first-team All-Big 12 selection this year.

TCU standout player, Van Lith was named to the award after earning several postseason honors including the Big 12 Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and made first-team All-Big 12.

Should either Prince or Van Lith secure the John R. Wooden Award, they will make history as the first ever in TCU. They will also be the first in the Big 12 conference after Britney Grinor who won the award back-to-back (2012 and 2013).

