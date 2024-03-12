Steph Curry’s god-sister Cameron Brink has hilarious reaction to her family’s special appearance - “why’re they better at media”

Steph Curry's godsister, Cameron Brink, had an adorable reaction to her family's special appearance at the Pac-12 Tournament final on Sunday. The Stanford guard posted a picture of her parents, Greg and Michelle, and brother Cy in attendance for the Cardinal vs. USC game and wrote:

"why do I have the cutest fam and why're they better at media than me?"

Image via Cameron Brink22 on Instagram

Cameron's parents, Greg and Michelle, met Stephy Curry's parents, Sonya and Dell, at Virginia Tech. The four of them played sports at the program and became close friends.

Since then, the Curry's and Brink's have shared a deep bond and supported each other in their families' sports achievements.

Last week, four-time NBA champion Steph took to social media to congratulate Cameron on winning the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year award. It was her third award in a row.

"Make some room on the mantle," Steph wrote while reposting a picture of Brink's IG post.

A look at Cameron Brink's stats vs USC

Stanford star Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes against the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Tournament final on Sunday. Defensively, she had six blocks and one steal.

Brink made seven of 16 field goals, converting at 43.6%. She also made 3-5 3-pointers and 2-5 free throws.

Despite Brink's outstanding play, Stanford lost 74-61 against the Trojans in the conference championship game. The Cardinal will be looking forward to March Madness.

Brink will be crucial for Stanford throughout the upcoming March Madness run. The two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year helped the Cardinal win the 2021 NCAA championship, and she wants to leave the program on a strong note.

Brink is in her final year with Stanford and is set to enter the WNBA draft, where she is projected as a top-three pick.