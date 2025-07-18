Steph Curry shares 2-word reaction as mentee & UConn star Azzi Fudd announces her latest venture

UConn star Azzi Fudd announced her latest venture via Instagram on Friday, sparking a reaction from her mentor, Steph Curry.Fudd revealed that she will be starting a new podcast, along with the date of its first episode.“So excited to officially announce my podcast, Fudd Around And Find Out 💖,” Fudd wrote. &quot;This has been a dream of mine in the making, and I’m so excited to work with iHeart and Unanimous Media to bring it to life! First episode drops August 7th. Listen to the trailer wherever you listen to your podcasts!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCurry dropped his reaction in the comments section.“Congrats, Azzi!” Curry wrote.Credit: IG/@azzi35Fudd partnered with Curry's brand, SC30 Inc. The NBA star also provides guidance and support to her as she develops her basketball career and personal brand.College athletes have increasingly created and hosted podcasts. They often use them as a platform to share their stories, connect with fans and explore their personal brands. The podcasts cover a range of topics, from NIL deals and athlete branding, to mental health and personal experiences within college sports.Fudd is the latest in a long list of college athletes sharing their stories via a podcast. Richmond Spiders forward Anna Camden hosts the “Courtside with Camden” podcast, which gives a look into the world of college basketball.Former Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones also hosts her podcast. “The Midnight Domino Show” delves into the stories and perspectives of student-athletes.Paige Bueckers confirms relationship with Azzi Fudd on 'WAG Talk'Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd's relationship was speculated further in June when the UConn guard posted a mirror selfie. Her phone case was featured, with “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” on it.The Dallas Wings rookie confirmed their relationship during a red carpet interview with &quot;WAG Talk&quot; on the “How well do you know your D1 girlfriend?” segment.After correctly answering a series of questions about Fudd, the host asked her for a “girlfriend reveal,” and Paige answered “Azzi Fudd,” along with a cheeky grin. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple played together at UConn before Bueckers turned pro this year, selected at No. 1 by the Wings.