Steph Curry shares 2-word reaction as mentee & UConn star Azzi Fudd announces her latest venture

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Jul 18, 2025 20:21 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship (image credit: IMAGN)

UConn star Azzi Fudd announced her latest venture via Instagram on Friday, sparking a reaction from her mentor, Steph Curry.

Fudd revealed that she will be starting a new podcast, along with the date of its first episode.

“So excited to officially announce my podcast, Fudd Around And Find Out 💖,” Fudd wrote. "This has been a dream of mine in the making, and I’m so excited to work with iHeart and Unanimous Media to bring it to life! First episode drops August 7th. Listen to the trailer wherever you listen to your podcasts!”
Curry dropped his reaction in the comments section.

“Congrats, Azzi!” Curry wrote.
Credit: IG/@azzi35

Fudd partnered with Curry's brand, SC30 Inc. The NBA star also provides guidance and support to her as she develops her basketball career and personal brand.

College athletes have increasingly created and hosted podcasts. They often use them as a platform to share their stories, connect with fans and explore their personal brands. The podcasts cover a range of topics, from NIL deals and athlete branding, to mental health and personal experiences within college sports.

Fudd is the latest in a long list of college athletes sharing their stories via a podcast. Richmond Spiders forward Anna Camden hosts the “Courtside with Camden” podcast, which gives a look into the world of college basketball.

Former Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones also hosts her podcast. “The Midnight Domino Show” delves into the stories and perspectives of student-athletes.

Paige Bueckers confirms relationship with Azzi Fudd on 'WAG Talk'

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd's relationship was speculated further in June when the UConn guard posted a mirror selfie. Her phone case was featured, with “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” on it.

The Dallas Wings rookie confirmed their relationship during a red carpet interview with "WAG Talk" on the “How well do you know your D1 girlfriend?” segment.

After correctly answering a series of questions about Fudd, the host asked her for a “girlfriend reveal,” and Paige answered “Azzi Fudd,” along with a cheeky grin.

The couple played together at UConn before Bueckers turned pro this year, selected at No. 1 by the Wings.

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

