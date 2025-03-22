Stephen A. Smith backs JuJu Watkins on a possible Elite Eight matchup between her and Paige Bueckers

March Madness for women's basketball is back, and everyone is hyped up for their respective schools and universities. While Caitlin Clark may have gone to the WNBA, it doesn’t mean this year’s version will be short of star power, as players like Lauren Betts, Madison Booker, Flau’jae Johnson and Ta’Niya Latson will look to star for their respective teams.

The most intriguing of those matchups, though, will be on the Spokane side of the bracket, between USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins and Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is hyped up at the prospect of them facing each other in the tournament.

On Friday's "First Take," Smith said while discussing the possible matchup:

“I wanna see UConn vs. USC… I got JuJu going up against Paige. I wanna see that matchup. ‘Cause Paige is gonna show up, she's no joke... I want to see JuJu win.”

The USC Trojans and UConn Huskies have both been dominant this season, sporting a 54-5 combined record between them in their regular season play in their respective conferences. They both were drawn as the No. 1 and 2 seeds at the bottom of the Spokane side of the bracket, meaning they are on a collision course for another Elite Eight matchup.

JuJu Watkins looks to continue winning form all the way to the title

JuJu Watkins continues to be the all-around player for the Trojans, leading the team in points (24.6), assists (3.5), steals (2.2) and blocks (1.9), and second in rebounds (6.9). Kiki Iriafen has provided an additional scoring punch alongside Watkins, putting up 18.2 points per game and leading the team with 8.3 rebounds.

Watkins was asked about the prospect of facing Bueckers and the Huskies again in the Elite Eight when the draw was released.

"That's really cool. We love competition," she said. "We got to match earlier in the season, so it'll be an even better matchup this time. We're better. They're better. So, yeah, it'll just be a great game."

UConn knocked out USC in the Elite Eight in last year's March Madness, and the Trojans will look to go further in the tournament at the Huskies' expense. The Trojans also have a win against the Huskies this season, coming out on top 72-70 in their regular season matchup in Hartford in December. Watkins led the way with 25 points, with Iriafen adding a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Huskies open their March Madness Saturday at 1 p.m. ET against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Meanwhile, the Trojans open theirs at 3 p.m. ET against the UNC Greensboro Spartans. Both games will be broadcast on ABC.

