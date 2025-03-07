“Still going to choke when it counts”: College hoops fans discuss Florida Gators being potential national championship contenders

On Wednesday, the Florida Gators secured a massive victory over the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide away from home.

The Gators defeated Alabama 99-94, causing an upset at the Coleman Coliseum. The team trailed by just one point at halftime, 40-41, and failed to mount a comeback in the second half, falling 58-54.

Florida star Alex Condon delivered an impressive performance with 27 points, one assist and 10 rebounds, helping his team claim their fourth straight win in a row.

Following the win, Elitecollegebasketball page shared a post on Instagram with the caption:

"Florida has won 4 straight games against AP Top 25 teams 👀. They are playing some great ball right now 🐊. Will they win the Natty this year? ⬇️"

The post praising the Florida Gators and considering the team's potential to win the championship this year sparked a discussion, gaining numerous comments from fans.

One fan said, "Still going to choke when it counts guaranteed."

Another fan reacted, "Still lost to Georgia."

A fan commented, "Best team in the country."

Fans discuss Florida Gators being potential national championship winners (Credit: IG/@elitecollegebasketball)

One fan mentioned, "No reason Houston should be above us."

Another fan said, "Will get beat my Clemson in the natty."

A fan wrote, "As an Auburn fan I think Florida has got it to go far."

Florida remained fifth in the 2025 AP rankings with 1,247 points. They are also second in the Southeastern Conference standings, boasting a 26-4 record this season.

Florida Gators coach Todd Golden reveals reason behind away form

NCAA Basketball: Florida at Alabama - Source: Imagn

After the game, coach Todd Golden was asked in his post-match press conference what his team did to become successful on the road.

“I think it’s the strength of our team,” Golden said. “We have a very mature team, workmanlike approach. We’re very consistent, and for whatever reason, I feel like we really hone in and do a great job of preparing on the road and making sure we come in with a great mentality.

“You’re gonna have to deal with some highs and lows, and you can’t allow your emotions to affect you negatively. And I thought we did a great job doing that. But I think we’re one of the best teams in America, and to do that, you have to go on the road and beat good teams, and we did that with Auburn and we did that again tonight with Alabama.”

Florida Gators will play their final game against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday evening and will look to finish the season with a win.

