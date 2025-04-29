“Still won’t make March Madness”: College hoops fans react as ex-Indiana commit Harun Zrno joins Rutgers

Bosnian guard Harun Zrno, a former Indiana Hoosiers commit, has reportedly been swayed to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The 6-7, 205-pound guard decommitted from the Hoosiers on Mar. 18, opening the door for the change of destination. On3 reported the news first.

As On3's Joseph Tipton shared the news on Instagram on Monday afternoon, fans responded with their reaction to the move. Having missed the past three NCAA Tournaments, some fans showed little confidence in Zrno making a major difference next season.

"Still won’t make March madness," a fan wrote.

"👎," another fan reacted.

"left iu for even more poverty 🔥," a fan added.

Other fans were fired up by Harun Zrno's and welcomed him to New Jersey. The guard averaged 17.5 points per game and scored on 44% of his three-point attempts with Bosnian club KK Slavija.

Zrno could help with perimeter offense as the Knights were ranked No. 222 in college basketball last season, scoring 32.9% of their attempts from beyond the arc.

"Nice we got a shooter!!!!🔥🔥🔥," a fan wrote.

"big get," another fan responded.

"👏👏👏👏 welcome to New Jersey bro," another fan said.

Reactions to Harun Zrno's commitment to Rutgers. Source: Instagram/@tiptonedits

Harun Zrno decommitted from Indiana after Mike Woodson's retirement and was reportedly interested in programs like Kentucky, Miami, and Villanova before ultimately committing to the Scarlet Knights.

For the second straight year, Rutgers finished with a 15-17 record despite being ranked at No. 24 early in the season. The Scarlet Knights are looking to rebuild the roster to compete in the second year of the expanded Big 10.

Harun Zrno is the latest freshman to commit to Steve Pikiell's program

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will have some young players in their squad in the 2025-2026 season. Harun Zrno is the fifth freshman commit to land in Piscataway ahead of next season.

Lino Mark, Kaden Powers, Chris Nwuli, and Gevonte Ware had already committed to Steve Pikiell's Scarlet Knights. Mark, a point guard from Sherman Oaks, California, and Nwuli, a power forward from Dallas, Texas, arrive as 4-star recruits per 247 Sports.

Pikiell's staff has also been busy in the transfer portal, getting 4-star transfers Baye Fall (Kansas State) and Darren Buchanan (George Washington), as well as 3-star transfer Tariq Francis (NJIT) to join their ranks.

The last time Rutgers made the field of 68 was in 2022, when they lost in the First Four. A year earlier, the Knights made it to the second round of the Tournament, breaking a 30-year national tournament drought.

