"Stings more when it's true": Analyst sides with NC State HC Will Wade over "dumb" comment against Hubert Davis' UNC

Former McNeese State Cowboys coach Will Wade was appointed by the NC State Wolfpack in April. Wade hit the ground running in terms of recruitment, and last month, the Wolfpack signed forward Ven-Allen Lubin from rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels, via the transfer portal.

Ad

In an event at the NC State campus on Tuesday, Wade threw shade at polarizing Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis over not utilizing Lubin last season.

“The other school was too dumb to play him,” Will Wade said. “When [Lubin] plays 28-plus minutes — he's done that in 23 games — he averages 15 [points] and eight [rebounds]. I don't know why the hell they didn't play him, but we're gonna play him. So he's gonna average 15 and eight. We're very excited about Ven.”

Ad

Trending

During a segment of "The Drive" podcast, analyst Tim Donnelly sided with Wade's comments about Hubert's use of Ven-Allen for the Tar Heels last season .

"Here's why this is great, because that's what rivalries are," Donnelly said (3:30). "Talking trash like that raises the stakes for the game, you have to go and back it up. And by the way, it's not a hollow insult, the worst burns are the ones that come with a grain of truth.

Ad

"Will Wade is basically saying, 'I don't have to be a genius to figure out, when he plays more minutes, he plays really well. So, we're gonna play give him more minutes and they were too dumb to figure it out.' It stings more when it's true. Especially when you look back at the calendar last year when Ven-Allen Lubin was barely in the rotation for the Tar Heels."

Ad

Ad

When Will Wade championed Ven-Allen Lubin

Before opting to play for Will Wade, Ven-Allen Lubin averaged 8.7 points on 68% shooting from the floor and 5.5 rebounds in 19.6 minutes for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Before he arrived at North Carolina, the forward also starred for the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

During a news conference after signing Lubin, Wade lavished praise on the forward's abilities.

Ad

“We're thrilled to welcome Ven-Allen to our program,” Wade said. “Physically, he stands out with a wingspan over seven feet and a strong, powerful frame. Offensively, he creates mismatches — he can score over smaller defenders in the post and has the quickness to drive past bigger ones. He also showed the ability while at Vanderbilt to step out and be a weapon from three-point range and we'll look to build off of that."

Ven-Allen Lubin will get a chance to back up the charismatic coach's words when the NC State Wolfpack play against the Tar Heels in Raleigh next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here