“Stole the show”: Celebrity stylist Brittany Hampton gushes over Paige Bueckers’ nails for her WNBA draft outfit

Paige Bueckres didn't dissapoint with her WNBA Draft day style. It was a big day for the UConn star, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Wings. She was certainly dressed aptly for the momentous occasion and all the photo opportunities it presented.

Bueckers wore two unique outfits on Monday. She showed up to the orange carpet in a custom Coach three-piece suit covered in sparkles. For the actual draft, the guard settled for a two-piece black suit with a sparkly collar.

WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

The UConn star's accessories really stole the show. On the orange carpet, Bueckers carried a black Coach purse and wore jewelry by Kay Jewelers.

However, celebrity stylist Brittany Hampton decided to draw everyone's attention to Bueckers's nails as she shared a closeup picture of the basketball star's hands on her Instagram story. Bueckers's nails, done by nail artist Mei Kawajiri, were a dark gray cat eye chrome.

"The cat eye nails by @nailsbymei def stole the show!!" Hampton's Instagram story read.

Celebrity stylist Brittany Hampton highlights Paige Bueckers' nails

Bueckers didn't spare a single detail in styling for the 2025 WNBA Draft, and her nails perfectly completed her brilliant look.

Paige Bueckers goes No. 1 overall in 2025 WNBA Draft

It was no surprise that Bueckers was the first pick in Monday's WNBA Draft. She was the consensus No. 1 prospect heading into the event. The Dallas Wings drafted the UConn star with the first pick.

The day before the Draft, Bueckers signed a three-year deal with Unrivaled, a three-on-three women's basketball league. In her final season at UConn, the guard had an NIL deal with Unrivaled, so it was widely expected that she would play in the league after completing college.

Her first year salary for the 10-week Unrivaled season will exceed the entirety of her four-year WNBA rookie contract.

WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

Bueckers came to UConn as the No. 1 recruit in the 2020 class and thrived in her college career to become the No. 1 2025 WNBA Draft pick. This season, the guard led the Huskies in points per game with 19.9, and in assists with 4.6.

The UConn star is a solid two-way force, putting up 2.1 steals per game this season. She's also an impressive shooter, averaging 53.1% from the field, including 41.9% from beyond the arc. In her final college season, Bueckers helped lead the Huskies to their first national title since 2016.

WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

After an excellent end to her college career, Bueckers will take her skills to the professional level, both with the WNBA and Unrivaled.

