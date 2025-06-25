"Stop it, what about Tatum or Zion": Hoops fans react to Cooper Flagg being regarded as the best Duke freshman

Cooper Flagg is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, heading to the Dallas Mavericks. The former Duke star showcased his two-way ability in his only season at Duke last year.

In a video posted by the NBA on Instagram on Tuesday, ESPN Basketball Analyst Jay Bilas called Flagg the best freshman in Duke's history.

"I happen to think he is the best freshman player that Duke's ever had. That might not mean he is the most talented, Grant Hill and Kyrie Irving were incredibly talented players, when they came out of Duke. Grant came after his senior year and Kyrie left after his freshman year after being injured for most of the season. But no other freshman produced as an 18-year-old as Cooper Flagg did," said Bilas.

Hoops fans expressed their opinions on what Bilas said in the comments.

Hoops fans react to Cooper Flagg being regarded as the best Duke freshman

"Stop it, what about Tatum or Zion . Come on," a fan commented.

A fan added, "He’s going 1 … but Zion, Tatum and Kyrie were better Freshmen."

"Mannnn as a Mavs fan, this dude better live up to the hype. They working harder than car salesman 😂😂," commented a Dallas fan.

Another fan commented, "Zion would of man handled him, I say that with the utmost respect."

"Not better than JT, Kyrie or Z and Jabari," a comment read.

Another fan added, "Paolo Banchero ? Zion Williamson? Jason Tatum ? Kyrie? Jabari Parker ? Maaaaan this guy has to be FR 😂."

This fan had a neutral view, "Come on now! Let’s not loose sight of the truth here. Duke has had some of the very best true freshmen of all time."

LeBron James commends Cooper Flagg's development

Four-time NBA Champion, LeBron James, was the top prospect in the country heading into the 2003 NBA draft. In a YouTube video uploaded by "Mind the Game" on Tuesday, James discussed Flagg's development and referred to him as a "big time talent."

"He was on the select team, and he played extremely well," Lebron James said [Timestamp: 20:42]. "I've been watching Cooper for a few years cos my son played AAU basketball on the Nike EYBL circuit ... he's a big time talent."

Flagg was presented the John Wooden Award, given to the most outstanding college basketball player at the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Friday.

