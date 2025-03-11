"Stop jumping we in March": UConn fans urge caution as Paige Bueckers and KK Arnold show off dance moves in latest TikTok

The UConn Huskies are Big East Tournament champions, and Paige Bueckers and KK Arnold are celebrating. Arnold shared a TikTok featuring Bueckers following Monday's win. In the video, Bueckers bends over and Arnold jumps over her from one bed to the next.

"😛BIG EAST CHAMPS. MAKE SOME NOISE YALL," Arnold's TikTok caption reads.

TikTok added a warning to the video that the activity featured could result in injuries. College hoops fans replied with their reactions to the video. Many shared similar concerns.

"Baby pLS STOP JUMPING WE IN MARCH😭😭😭😭😭," a fan said.

"KK babes you better be careful with them jumps, we need you for March😭," another said.

Fans urge KK Arnold to be careful (via TikTok)

"Geno needs to ban TikTok in March."

A comment jokes that UConn coach Geno Auriemma should ban the team from using TikTok (via TikTok)

Others were amused by the UConn stars' comical video.

"So unserious"

A TikTok user calls Arnold and Bueckers' video unserious (via TikTok)

"THE SLOW MO I'M CRYING😭"

A comment laughs at the slow-mo video (via TikTok)

"I can't handle y'all😭"

Another TikTok user laughs at the video (via TikTok)

Some UConn fans were focused on Bueckers' shirt. The guard is wearing a T-shirt from the UConn NIL store featuring her teammate Azzi Fudd. The shirt reads "the people's princess."

"THE SHIRT HELLO"

A comment draws attention to Bueckers' shirt (via TikTok)

"I need the Azzi Fudd t-shirt rn"

A fan says they need the Azzi Fudd shirt Bueckers is wearing (via TikTok)

"Y'all sleeping on the Azzi shirtttttt💙🤍"

Another TikTok user points to Bueckers' Fudd shirt (via TikTok)

Paige Bueckers' Big East Tournament performance for UConn

After UConn defeated Creighton 70-50 to become Big East Tournament champions, Bueckers was named the tournament MVP.

The No. 3 ranked Huskies received a bye in the tournament and played their first game in the quarterfinals on Saturday. UConn defeated St. John's 71-40. Bueckers contributed 20 points, up from her 19.0 points per game average this season. She added five rebounds and three assists and aided the defense with two steals and two blocks.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal-Villanova vs UConn - Source: Imagn

In the semifinals, the Huskies dominated over Villanova, winning by a 28-point margin. UConn's star guard put up 23 points and also contributed six assists and a rebound.

UConn defeated No. 22 Creighton in the Big East Tournament title game. Bueckers recorded 24 points, her most since scoring 27 points in a win over Iowa State on Dec. 17. The senior put up eight assists and three rebounds and once again guided the defense with two steals and two blocks.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship-Creighton vs UConn - Source: Imagn

With a conference tournament title now behind them, Bueckers' Huskies will prepare for the NCAA Tournament, where they are expected to be the No. 2 seed.

