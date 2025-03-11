"Stop jumping we in March": UConn fans urge caution as Paige Bueckers and KK Arnold show off dance moves in latest TikTok

The UConn Huskies are Big East Tournament champions, and Paige Bueckers and KK Arnold are celebrating. Arnold shared a TikTok featuring Bueckers following Monday's win. In the video, Bueckers bends over and Arnold jumps over her from one bed to the next.
"😛BIG EAST CHAMPS. MAKE SOME NOISE YALL," Arnold's TikTok caption reads.
TikTok added a warning to the video that the activity featured could result in injuries. College hoops fans replied with their reactions to the video. Many shared similar concerns.
"Baby pLS STOP JUMPING WE IN MARCH😭😭😭😭😭," a fan said.
"KK babes you better be careful with them jumps, we need you for March😭," another said.
"Geno needs to ban TikTok in March."
Others were amused by the UConn stars' comical video.
"So unserious"
"THE SLOW MO I'M CRYING😭"
"I can't handle y'all😭"
Some UConn fans were focused on Bueckers' shirt. The guard is wearing a T-shirt from the UConn NIL store featuring her teammate Azzi Fudd. The shirt reads "the people's princess."
"THE SHIRT HELLO"
"I need the Azzi Fudd t-shirt rn"
"Y'all sleeping on the Azzi shirtttttt💙🤍"
Paige Bueckers' Big East Tournament performance for UConn
After UConn defeated Creighton 70-50 to become Big East Tournament champions, Bueckers was named the tournament MVP.
The No. 3 ranked Huskies received a bye in the tournament and played their first game in the quarterfinals on Saturday. UConn defeated St. John's 71-40. Bueckers contributed 20 points, up from her 19.0 points per game average this season. She added five rebounds and three assists and aided the defense with two steals and two blocks.
In the semifinals, the Huskies dominated over Villanova, winning by a 28-point margin. UConn's star guard put up 23 points and also contributed six assists and a rebound.
UConn defeated No. 22 Creighton in the Big East Tournament title game. Bueckers recorded 24 points, her most since scoring 27 points in a win over Iowa State on Dec. 17. The senior put up eight assists and three rebounds and once again guided the defense with two steals and two blocks.
With a conference tournament title now behind them, Bueckers' Huskies will prepare for the NCAA Tournament, where they are expected to be the No. 2 seed.
