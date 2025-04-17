"Stroke of genius": Jeff Van Gundy drops high praise for new FAMU head coach Charlie Ward

Charlie Ward is set to take over as Florida A&M coach, reports confirmed on Thursday. This will be Ward's first head coaching job at the collegiate level, but former Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy believes that the Rattlers have made the right hire.

After learning that Ward was to be announced as the new Florida A&M coach, Gundy said (via Pete Thamel on X):

"I think this is a stroke of genius by FAMU. I think players and parents who choose to send their young man there are going to be absolutely thrilled. He’s going to coach basketball very well. He’s going to teach decision-making and invest in who they become. His wife and kids are phenomenal. They have a hell of a family coming in to lead that program."

Gundy knows a lot about Ward's character since he coached him during his time with the New York Knicks and the Houston Rockets. Ward was also part of Gundy's coaching staff at Houston from 2005 to 2007.

In 2018, Ward was hired to coach at Florida State University Schools in Tallahassee. He led the team to a state title in 2022.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Ward fares as a coach at the collegiate level.

When Ward was a student athlete at Florida State, he played football and basketball. He even won the Heisman Trophy and led the Seminoles to the national championship in the 1993 season as a quarterback.

However, Ward eventually chose to pursue basketball as a professional career.

A look at Charlie Ward's Florida A&M contract

Florida A&M HC Charlie Ward- Source: Imagn

According to reports, Charlie Ward has agreed to a five-year, $975,000 deal with FAMU. He will make $175,000 during the 2025-26 season and receive a $10,000 raise annually.

Ward is tied down to Florida A&M through June 2030.

Florida A&M finished this past season with a 14-17 record under former coach Patrick Crarey, who lasted just one season at the program. The Rattlers have not posted a winning season since 2006-07 and Ward will aim to end that drought next season.

