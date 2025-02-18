"Such a beautiful family": Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks showers love on LSU teammate Aneesah Morrow's adorable moment with her parents

Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, shared a heartwarming moment between LSU's Aneesah Morrow and her parents with her followers on Instagram. Brooks, who is a proud basketball mom, expressed her admiration for a touching interaction she captured on camera.

Ad

Following the No. 7 ranked Tigers' 58-65 loss to the new No. 2 Texas Longhorns on Sunday, Morrow was seen embracing her parents Edward and Nafeesah at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Brooks, who was in the crowd supporting her daughter, Flau'jae, a junior guard for LSU, shared the clip on her Instagram story.

"Such a beautiful family!! 'Them Morrows,'" Brooks wrote, adding a heart and crossed fingers emoji alongside the number '24' — Morrow's jersey number.

Ad

Trending

Kia Brooks' Instagram story (@kiajbrooks/IG)

Aneesah Morrow's dad, Edward, and mom, Nafeesah, are both former college athletes. Edward was a football linebacker for Nebraska, while Nafeesah played basketball for the Cornhuskers. They were comforting their daughter after the tough loss against the Longhorns.

Ad

The 6-foot-1 senior guard had a dominant performance, recording 15 points and 20 rebounds, but it was not enough to take down Vic Schaefer's team. Meanwhile, Kia Brooks' daughter Flau'jae Johnson finished with 16 points and 4 rebounds for the Tigers.

Aneesah Morrow records her 24th double-double of the season

Aneesah Morrow has been a huge part of LSU's success, as she recorded her 24th double-double of the campaign against Texas. She leads the nation in rebounds with 14.4 per game and is second in the scoring charts for the Tigers with 18.1 points per game.

Ad

The 20-rebound performance was also her fourth game with 20 or more boards this season. She has only failed to record a double-double in three games —against Texas A&M, Stanford and Northwestern State.

Her most impressive double-double came against No. 15 Tennessee on Jan. 9, when she scored 23 points and grabbed a season-high 21 rebounds to lead the Tigers to an 89-87 victory.

"Morrow is a double-double machine," LSU coach Kim Mulkey said in December. "She's an undersized post player. She can shoot the 3-ball. You don't have to have her shoot the 3-ball."

Ad

"She can defend down there, because she's going to pull the chair out from under you. She's going to get past in lane and steal the ball. And just really an honor to coach that kid."

Expand Tweet

Aneesah Morrow and the Tigers (25-2, 10-2 SEC) will look to bounce back from the road loss to Texas when they face Georgia at home on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here