“Such an icey vibe”: UConn’s Paige Bueckers hypes teammate Ice Brady posing in white crop top and baggy denim

As the UConn Huskies near the start of the 2024-25 season, Ice Brady is off to another partner collaboration. The 2024 Big East all-tournament team member posted a few snippets on Saturday, donning a royal blue wid-resistant jacket from Homefield Apparel.

The forward paired it up with an underlayer of a white crop top and loose tactical-inspired washed jeans. The chest emblem read "UCONN HUSKIES," while the back of the jacket had "UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT" embedded on it.

"getting ready for fall weather at uconn with @homefieldapparel 🍁🤍 #homefieldpartner link in my bio for the jacket," Brady captioned the post.

Fellow teammate Paige Bueckers commented on her series of photos.

"Such an icey vibe," Bueckers wrote.

Paige Bueckers' comment on Ice Brady's post

Other Huskies teammates like Ashlynn Shade, Morgan Cheli, Caroline Ducharme and others also commented under the post.

"Okkkk ice 🤩," freshman Allie Ziebel wrote.

"I’m ready for fall!🍁😆," Shade commented.

"ICEEEE 😍😍," Cheli wrote.

"😍😍😍," Aubrey Griffin and Amari DeBerry commented

"Fall chic!," Ducharme added.

Ashlynn Shade, Morgan Cheli, Caroline Ducharme, Aubrey Griffin and Amari DeBerry's comments on Ice Brady's post

Ice Brady and Paige Buecker became close friends in an unusual way

Paige Bueckers has a special bond with Brady, one that connects the two through their personal struggles.

The two suffered their biggest injuries around the same time. Bueckers went through an ACL tear while playing pickup basketball in August 2022 and Brady dislocated the patella in her right knee in October 2022. The two became each other’s resort throughout their recovery process.

Brady committed to UConn behind Geno Auriemma’s coaching acumen but had to sit out her freshman year due to injury. However, Bueckers mentored Brady to put the setback behind her.

"Ever since me and Ice, we had our injury journey kind of sort of during the same time," Bueckers said. "We just got so close at that time, just leaning on each other, learning on each other's strengths. Also, we built our faith together. We started going to Bible studies together, went to church together. I just told her God's timing is always perfect."

Knowing the hardships at UConn inside out, Bueckers made a conscious effort throughout the rehab tenure to build Brady’s confidence and instill a sense of comfort in her.

