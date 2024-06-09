“Such a tragic story” “Sad story” - College hoops fans react as Iowa’s Ava Jones retires from basketball

Iowa's promising young forward Ava Jones announced her retirement from college basketball on Friday. The university said that Jones will receive a medical disqualification but will remain on scholarship.

Jones suffered a brain injury, a shoulder injury and ligament tears in both knees in a July 2022 accident that also resulted in the death of her father, Ted Jones. Her mother, Amy Jones, also had a brain injury as well as 21 broken bones, according to an ESPN story. She did not play during her senior year of high school or last season as a freshman at Iowa.

"I would like to start by saying how grateful I am to have been a part of the Iowa women's basketball program. I am entirely blessed to have been a part of the journey last season, " Jones said in a statement.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Basketball fans expressed their reactions to Ava Jones' retirement.

"Such a tragic story for Ava. Through no fault of her own, her college career never happened. Iowa has honored her scholarship and will continue to do so. I hope Ava will stay in the sport as a coach, if she is able too," one fan commented on Iowa Hawkeyes reporter Kyle Huesmann's post.

Expand Tweet

"Just read about her journey. What a sad story. Wish her the best," another tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Would love to see her stay connected with the team in any aspect. She is a lighthouse of perseverance, faith, hope, and embodies everything we love about what it means to be a Hawkeye. Once a Hawk, always a Hawk."

Expand Tweet

"What a rough hand she’s been dealt. Good on Bluder to honour the scholarship, " one X user wrote.

"Sorry to hear, but glad she will still get her education and hopefully still be involved with the basketball team in other ways," another commented.

"Good decision for Ava. Glad she will continue education with scholarship she earned. Brave lady," one fan commented.

Ava Jones' journey to Iowa

Ava Jones’ journey has been inspirational. Despite her attempts in the wake of the accident, she was never healthy enough to play for Iowa.

During her junior year at Nickerson (Kansas) High School, the 6-foot-2 forward averaged 20.8 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. ESPN ranked Jones No. 83 in the 2023 class.

Jones initially committed to Arizona State but decommitted following ASU coach Charli Turner's retirement. She committed to Iowa on July 3, 2022, just two days before the accident, according to ESPN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback