Sue Bird admits getting emotional watching warm embrace between Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers after NCAA championship

The embrace Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers had after the UConn Huskies' national championship victory drew emotions from WNBA legend Sue Bird. The Huskies blew out the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 on Sunday to clinch their 12th title in program history.

They won all of their championships with Auriemma at the helm, showing his legendary resume as one of the best coaches in the sport. It also marked the end of Bueckers' career at UConn. She finished her time with the program with a national championship.

Bird gave her thoughts regarding the moment on an episode of "A Touch More: The Podcast" on Thursday. She had WNBA legend Diana Taurasi on as a special guest, with both players having played for Auriemma and the Huskies during their collegiate careers.

"I even got emotional watching that embrace between Paige and Coach Auriemma, I think in large part because I know what it's like to deal with injuries in your college career," Bird said (1:39). "Have time taken away, but then finish on top.

"So that hug is almost the exact same hug that I got to give Coach Auriemma, you know, albeit 1000 years ago. So really, I almost cried on TV. I don't think I've ever cried, even for my own accomplishments."

Geno Auriemma's UConn and Paige Bueckers look forward to new goals

Geno Auriemma has accomplished a lot throughout his head coaching career with the UConn Huskies.

This past season, earning his 12th national title while giving Paige Bueckers the best spotlight possible to shine in her last collegiate season adds more to his ability to have star players flourish under him.

Bueckers had a solid performance in the national championship game, ending her collegiate career on a high note. She will look forward to the 2025 WNBA Draft, where she is expected to be the top pick.

The Huskies have her successor in sophomore forward Sarah Strong. She had a remarkable performance against South Carolina, contributing with 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in the national championship game.

UConn will look to defend the title next season, and with Geno Auriemma continuing to lead the way as Strong develops under him, keep an eye out on what they do throughout the 2025 offseason.

