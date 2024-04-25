“Support women in sport ALWAYS” - UConn star Paige Bueckers follows Angel Reese’s stand for young athletes amid viral AI images

After the unfortunate event of misusing technology to create explicit images of prominent female basketball athletes like Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and Paige Bueckers, the basketball community has come together in support of the players.

Bueckers has finally spoken by taking a stand for women in sports, echoing the statements of Reese.

On Sunday, manipulated images of these women's basketball players went viral all over the internet. However, Buecker and other athletes found themselves under overwhelming support from the women's basketball community.

Buecker took to X to express her gratitude for the love she received and also called out for supporting women in sports. She wrote:

"The devil works hard but Gof and the people around me work WAY harder. The outpouring love and support from the WBB community is unreal. Love yall. Support women in sport ALWAYS," wrote Bueckers on X.

Reese, another target of the explicit AI images, bravely stood against the violation of her privacy in a social media post. As per Marca, she said:

"For me, it's weird and I don't like being sexualized in this manner," said Reese in a post on social media.

In another tweet, Reese put gravity into the need for better ways to safeguard the privacy of young women in sports. She wrote:

"Protect young women in sports!!!"

Reese was drafted to the Chicago Sky as a No. 7 pick after a successful collegiate career with LSU. She is all set to start her new career in the WNBA and these unfortunate events don't seem to stop her from succeeding yet again.

Bueckers is potentially the new face of women's collegiate basketball for the upcoming season. Beuckers recently decided to return to UConn for her fifth year after forgoing her WNBA eligibility. She was phenomenal for UConn and was a key player in their Final Four NCAA tournament run.

Paige Bueckers now looks to solidify her name before getting drafted in 2025

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut vs Iowa

Paige Bueckers averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in the 2023-24 season for UConn. In the upcoming season, she will look to dominate the court again in her last season in college and clinch the NCAA title before getting drafted in 2025.

UConn missed out on the NCAA title in 2024 after falling to Caitlin Clark's Iowa in the Final Four. Despite the loss, Bueckers dominated the court against Iowa from both ends by scoring 17 points. She averaged 28 points, 5 assists, and 9 rebounds per game for UConn in March Madness 2024.

Moreover, Bueckers led UConn to the Big East regular season championship by scoring 27 points against Georgetown in the title game (78-42) and was honored with the Big East Player of the Year 2024.