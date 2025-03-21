  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Suspension and fine in NBA & NFL": Fans baffled by wild gun celebration of college athlete at 2025 NCAA Tournament

"Suspension and fine in NBA & NFL": Fans baffled by wild gun celebration of college athlete at 2025 NCAA Tournament

By Arnold
Modified Mar 21, 2025 12:03 GMT
Syndication: The Providence Journal - Source: Imagn
Fans baffled by wild gun celebration of college athlete at 2025 NCAA Tournament - Image Source: Imagn

The No. 2-seeded St. John's Red Storm began their 2025 NCAA Tournament with an 83-53 win over No. 15-seeded Omaha at Dunkin' Donuts Center on Thursday. However, an incident during the game, in which a St. John's bench player celebrated by lying on the court as a gun sniper, appeared to grab headlines.

Ad

Fans on social media spotted the footage of the player after Simeon Wilcher's 3-pointer extended the Red Storm's lead to 28-22 in the first half. Some expressed their surprise at the sniper celebration, and how it could lead to a suspension or a fine in the pro league.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Suspension and fine in the NBA and NFL lol" one tweeted.
Ad
"Ur gettin suspended for this in the pros," another added.
"Dude will get fined in pros." a third commented.

A few others, however, appeared to enjoy the unique celebration from the St. John's bench player.

"FULL commitment to this celebration! You love to see it." a user wrote.
"This is hard idc," tweeted another.
"Hell yeah push the limits I like it! Actually the more I watch it the more acceptable it becomes!" another added.
Ad

St. John's RJ Luis Jr. led the scoring for his team with 22 points, along with eight rebounds and two assists. Simeon Wilcher added 13 points and two assists.

Meanwhile, JJ White scored a team-high 15 points for Omaha. Marquel Sutton chipped in with 11 points, but it wasn't enough for the Mavericks.

St. John's will face Arkansas in second round of 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Tournament 2025: St. John&#039;s HC Rick Pitino - Source: Imagn
NCAA Tournament 2025: St. John's HC Rick Pitino - Source: Imagn

Rick Pitino's St. John's (31-4) will face John Calipari's No. 10-seeded Arkansas (21-13) in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The game will tip off at 2:40 p.m. EDT from Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, Rhode Island.

The St. John's vs. Arkansas game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream it on Fubo or Paramount+.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी