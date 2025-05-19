Swedish prospect Elsa Vadfors announced her commitment to the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday. The 6-foot-5 international could be a game-changer for the Wildcats.
Vadfors posted a heartfelt message, thanking coach Keny Brooks for joining Kentucky.
“I’m so happy to announce that I’ve committed to the University of Kentucky!,” Vadfors wrote in her commitment post on social media. “Thank you to Coach Brooks and the entire Kentucky coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. Go Wildcats!”
Interestingly, Elsa Vadfors was a part of Sweden's FIBA U18 Women's EuroBasket Team. She averaged 1.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per outing as Sweden finished second-last with a 2-5 record in the FIBA U18 Women's EuroBasket Division B.
Elsa Vadfors could play a crucial role for the Kentucky Wildcats in the upcoming season
The Kentucky Wildcats have made some crucial recruitments this offseason after crashing out of the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. While coach Kenny Brooks has landed some great players, Vadfors could be a steal.
The young center would provide great verticality to the Wildcats and also help them in floor spacing and rebounding on both ends. She has been playing professionally in Sweden for Uppsala Basket in the last two seasons.
In 48 career appearances, she has averaged 2.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per outing. Vadfors was in action 18 times last season and averaged 1.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Vadfors will join another 6-foot-5 center, Clara Strack, at Kentucky as they aim to dominate in the paint. Strack, returning for another season with the Wildcats, was named the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year in her sophomore season.
The four other additions for the Wildcats, apart from Elsa Vadfors, include key freshman Kaelyn Carroll. She joins as a five-star wing from Tabor Academy in Massachusetts and is a highly rated young talent and a 2025 McDonald's All-American.
Senior point guard Tonie Morgan also joins the program from the portal after featuring for Georgia Tech last season. Former Western Kentucky guard Josie Gilvin and former Liberty guard Asia Boone have joined the Wildcats as well.
