""Swoopes there it is!!"": Fans throw shade at Sheryl Swoopes as Caitlin Clark breaks Lynette Woodard's unofficial NCAA scoring record"

Caitlin Clark is a bonafide legend in the making. In an iconic performance against Minnesota, Clark removed any doubts about who the all-time leading scorer in Division I women's college basketball history is. Thanks to a 33-point outing, she surpassed Lynette Woodard's unofficial record for the crown.

But, rather than mention any of those two women, it was Sheryl Swoopes who fans immediately jumped to once the performance from Cailtin concluded. The Iowa superstar has been the subject of scrutiny from Swoopes for quite some time now.

Her comments about the time it took the 19-year-old to get to the record and the 'unofficial' nature of it were both countered in one game. And fans weren't going to let her forget it. Immediately, cries of "there it is" were ringing all across X.

Here are some fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were eagerly awaiting how Swoopes would try to swoop around this situation. One fan outright asked, "Jesus Christ wait until Sheryl Swoopes find out this one was broke."

Expand Tweet

It didn't take long for the meme to catch on, as most predicted Sheryl would move the goal post further along. Another fan commented, "Sheryl Swoopes tomorrow 'that's great but she doesn't have anywhere near the amount of points as Kareem and lebron she's just not that level'"

Expand Tweet

But, most weren't as forgiving. Immediately some fans lashed out at the former college basketball star. "Somebody tell swoopes she can stop with the excuse. Caitlin broke that record too lol"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Is there controversy around Caitlin Clark surpassing Pete Maravich?

In a twist of fate, the same issue that had fans trolling Swoopes hard could come back to be a reality. When Clark takes the court against Ohio State for the final game of the season, 17 points might be all but a formality.

However, this is her fourth season. Maravich, who got his record in just three years at LSU, added 741 points on the freshman team that are not counted in his record.

His total that Clark aims to surpass occurred without a 3-point line as well. As a result, questions about the legitimacy of the record will come from some corners.