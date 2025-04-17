Sydney Parrish, Natalija Marshall and more NCAAB hoopers react to Notre Dame transfer Kylee Watson's major college decision

Sydney Parrish, Natalija Marshall and other NCAA basketball players reacted to Kylee Watson's post about her transfer to the Villanova Wildcats. After entering the transfer portal some weeks ago, news broke on Tuesday that former Notre Dame star Watson had signed for Villanova.

She joined Notre Dame from Oregon two years ago, but she spent the entirety of the just-concluded season recovering from the surgery she underwent to correct an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. Then she entered the transfer portal on April 2.

On Wednesday, Watson shared a picture of herself in Villanova colors with the caption, “Always find your way back home.” The post has gotten over 3,000 likes and 200 comments.

The Villanova Wildcats are Kylee Watson's third team since she started playing college basketball, and some of her new and former teammates shared some sweet reactions to her post.

Villanova Wildcats guard, lla Runyan wrote, “Finally made the right choice.

Bella Runyan reacts to Notre Dame transfer Kylee Watson's major college decision (Image by Instagram/@kylee.watsonn)

Indiana Hoosiers guard Sydney Parish, who also played with Watson at Oregon, commented, “Omg, so happy for you.”

Miami Hurricanes’ Natalija Marshall, who also played with Watson at Notre Dame wrote, “So happy for you.”

Sydney Parrish AND Natalija Marshall React to Notre Dame transfer Kylee Watson's major college decision (Image by Instagram/@kylee.watsonn)

Also, Chicago Sky star Maddy Westbeld, Watson's former teammate at the Fighting Irish, wrote,

“My kingdom. Go be the greatest.”

Saylor Poffenbarger also commented, “yay”

Then, Max Melton said "YEAAAA" 🏠

NCAAB hoopers react to Notre Dame transfer Kylee Watson's major college decision (Image by Instagram/@kylee.watsonn)

What will Kylee Watson bring to the Wildcats?

Watson is in her last year of eligibility for college basketball, so she is expected to bring experience to the Wildcats next season. She stands tall at 6-foot-4, and that is a good asset for Villanova, especially in defensive rebounds.

The Linwood native hopes her arrival will help the Wildcats improve on their fifth-place finish in the Big East last season, with a 21-15 record.

In her last active season, Watson averaged 6.2 points, 5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game for the Fighting Irish.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame has some rebuilding to do with Watson now out. The program has lost Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron, who declared for the WNBA draft. Also, forwards Maddy Westbeld, Liatu King and Liza Karlen are not eligible to play next season.

Nonetheless, the transfer portal closes on April 23, so the Fighting Irish could bring in one or two players.

