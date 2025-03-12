  • home icon
  • Syracuse vs. Florida State: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Leonard Hamilton

Syracuse vs. Florida State: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Leonard Hamilton

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 12, 2025 02:38 GMT
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament First Round - Florida State vs Syracuse - Source: Imagn
Legendary Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton likely coached his last game with the Seminoles against Syracuse. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

No. 14 seed Syracuse kept its season alive in the ACC Tournament by defeating No. 11 seed Florida State 66-62. Syracuse (14-18) will have to win the ACC Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, Florida State (17-15) bids goodbye to head coach Leonard Hamilton, who has coached at Florida State since 2002. A trailblazing African-American coach, Hamilton is retiring at age 76.

Syracuse vs. Florida State box score

Syracuse

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
JJ Starling2752213138
L. Taylor240000523
J. Carlos582101238
J. Davis1461112030
E. Lampkin1490012334
K. Cuffe Jr. 21100047
C. Bell020001215
P. Majstorovic010000210
N. McLeod23000016
Florida State

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
C. Jackson211101114
J. Watkins16113202438
T. Bol Bowen440011116
M. Ewin822100431
J. Thomas621013230
B. Holt22000115
D. Davis1030211226
J. Deng1020001323
AJ Swinton21100028
A. Maluk23010009
Syracuse vs. Florida State Game Summary

Syracuse had control of the game for most of the evening. The Orange opened up with a 15-8 lead on an Eddie Lampkin layup. Florida State drew even at 23-23 on a Malique Ewin free throw. Syracuse led 30-26 at halftiome.

Syracuse pushed its lead to 50-34 with 13:15 to play on a slam dunk from Naheem McLeod. But with the game looking over, Florida State pieced together one more rally. The Seminoles pulled within 62-61, but Syracuse's fouling prevented FSU from ever getting a clean look at a potential tying shot.

Syracuse was led by JJ Starling, who finished with 27 points on 12-for-23 shooting. Eddie Lampkin added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jyare Davis tallied 12 points.

Syracuse won the rebounding battle 42-32, but shot just 2-for-14 from 3-point range and 12-for-22 from the free throw line.

Florida State was paced by Jamir Watkins, who scored 16 points and grabbed 11 boards. Jerry Deng added 10 more points off the bench for the Seminoles, as did Daquan Davis.

Florida State also converted just two 3-point shots (in 10 attempts). The Seminoles shot 21 free throws in the second half, making 15, which helped them pull back into the game.

Syracuse will advance to face No. 6 seed SMU on Wednesday night in the ACC Tournament. Florida State's NCAA Tournament hopes are essentially finished and unless the Seminoles end up in another post-season tournament, Coach Hamilton's career is now complete.

Edited by Joe Cox
