  • Ta’Niya Latson drops 1-word reaction for teammate O’Mariah Gordon’s career-high night vs Cavinder twins’ Miami

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Feb 17, 2025 17:28 GMT
NCAA Basketball: ACC Tipoff - Source: Imagn
Florida State star Ta’Niya Latson reacted to O’Mariah Gordon’s career-best performance with a simple, yet powerful one-word response. The Seminoles guard reposted a picture of Gordon celebrating with their teammates on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

"Goat," Latson wrote.

Gordon’s standout performance led Florida State (20-6, 10-4 ACC) to an 83-82 victory over in-state rivals Miami (13-12, 3-11), scoring a career-high 34 points and dishing out seven assists in Latson’s absence.

Ta&rsquo;Niya Latson&#039;s reaction to teammate O&rsquo;Mariah Gordon&rsquo;s career-high night against Miami. (Credit: IG/@cbgtaniya)
FSU end losing streak despite missing star player Latson

Taniya Latson was absent from the starting lineup for the first time this season on Sunday. However, Florida State managed to snap a two-game losing streak, thanks to O'Mariah Gordon’s heroics.

The senior guard delivered an outstanding performance, shooting 14 of 22 and making all five free throws, including a crucial one that gave the Seminoles an 81-80 lead with 11 seconds remaining.

Following her performance, Florida State now boasts three players who have scored at least 30 points in a game this season. Gordon joins Latson and Makayla Timpson, who produced the game-winning fadeaway jumper against Miami.

Latson has recorded seven 30-point games this season, while Timpson scored 38 in the win over Samford on Nov. 15.

However, despite Gordon’s excellent display, Seminoles coach Brooke Wyckoff is eager to see Latson return to the lineup, with the junior guard sidelined with an unspecified injury.

Latson leads the nation in scoring, averaging 26.2 points, on 47.6% shooting, along with 4.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. She ranks in the top 10 across several key offensive categories.

Reports indicate that Latson is on the watchlist for National Player of the Year honors, highlighting her exceptional impact this season.

Florida State will return to action on Thursday when it takes on Pittsburgh (11-16, 3-11) at Donald L. Tucker Center.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
