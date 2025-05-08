South Carolina guard Raven Johnson is set to graduate from the school with a certificate in services management, and she celebrated her achievement with photos, sparking reactions from some of her fellow college hoopers.

Johnson posted two snaps she took in the library, where she put on a mortarboard with a black and white skirt and top.

"Countdown has begun ….. 🎓," Johnson captioned on Thursday.

The post received reactions from her friends and fans. Her new teammate, Ta’Niya Latson, and former teammate, MiLaysia Fulwiley, also posted comments.

“yessss ray 🥹❤️❤️,” Fulwiley wrote.

“Period😍😍🔥,” Latson commented.

Ta’Niya Latson, MiLaysia Fulwiley adore South Carolina star Raven Johnson’s graduation snaps. Credit: IG/@hollywood_raven

Johnson joined the Gamecocks in 2021 as a five-star recruit, and she was the No. 2 prospect nationally and the No. 1 point guard in the 2021 class, according to ESPN.

However, she suffered a serious left knee injury in her first game with South Carolina and had to redshirt her freshman year. The team won the national championship that season.

She has played just three seasons despite spending four years with the program, leaving her with the option to return for one more year.

Johnson is one of the few Gamecocks players who have won the national title more than once, with her second in 2024. Bree Hall, Sania Feagin and Kamilla Cardoso are the only other players with multiple NCAA titles in the program’s history.

After declaring that she will return next season, Johnson has the opportunity to become the first South Carolina player to win three national titles, as Hall, Feagin and Cardoso have all leaped to the WNBA.

The program also lost Fulwiley, who transferred to LSU, but it has since moved on with the nation’s leading scorer last season, Latson, joining through the transfer portal.

Raven Johnson and Ta’Niya Latson reunite at South Carolina

Ta'Niya Latson and Raven Johnson are set to reunite on the court after previously playing together at Westlake High School in Atlanta.

Following Latson’s entry into the transfer portal, Johnson revealed to reporters that she was “definitely in her ear” about becoming teammates again.

Her efforts paid off, as the duo will join forces at South Carolina, aiming to win the NCAA championship after falling short in last season’s final against UConn.

