Ta’Niya Latson, Raven Johnson and more gush over Chloe Kitts’ snaps in stunning white dress

Chloe Kitts is enjoying the offseason with a beach vacation. The South Carolina star shared snaps of herself in a stunning white dress on Instagram on Tuesday. The ocean and a beautiful beach sunset make for a picturesque backdrop.

"back again," Kitts captioned the post.

Fellow basketball stars hyped Kitts up in the comments. Many of her Gamecocks teammates shared their reactions to the forward's tropical photos.

"Perioddd😍," South Carolina transfer Ta'Niya Latson said.

"😍😍big mama," Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson commented.

"wowwwww😍😍," South Carolina sophomore Tessa Johnson commented.

Former South Carolina players also showed love to Kitts.

"I felt the aura 3 scrolls ago😍😍😍 gah leeeeee," former Gamecocks guard Te-Hina Paopao said.

"😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," former South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso commented.

"omgggg😍😍," former Gamecocks guard Bree Hall said.

Ballers from other schools also commented on Kitts' beachy Instagram post.

UCLA guard Gabriela Jaquez wrote:

"Stunna😍"

"omfgggg😍😍😍😍," Texas guard Jordana Codio said.

"😍😍😍," UNC transfer Nyla Harris commented.

Chloe Kitts' role in South Carolina's successful season

Chloe Kitts is coming off her best season yet. The junior forward started in all but one game for South Carolina as she helped guide the team to an SEC Tournament title and a March Madness run to the national championship game.

Kitts served in a reserve role as a freshman but has started for the Gamecocks in the past two seasons. This year, she averaged 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds (team-high), 1.9 assists and 0.7 steals per game, all increases from her sophomore season.

The star forward is a sharp shooter. She didn't find as much shooting success this season as the one before, but still shot 52.0%, including 33.3% from beyond the arc. Kitts knocked down 79.8% of her free throws, a significant increase from 68.9% as a sophomore.

Kitts has grown with each passing season and has become essential to the Gamecocks. She will look to hone her skill set further in her senior season at South Carolina.

