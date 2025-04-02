Ta’Niya Latson reacts with 1-word of excitement as Aziaha James declares for WNBA draft

After four seasons with the NC State Wolfpack, Aziaha James said her goodbyes as she declared for the 2025 WNBA draft. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, James shared a poster with her intention for the draft.

"I am excited to announce I am officially declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft," she wrote.

Former FSU guard Ta'Niya Latson reacted to the news in the comments section.

"YESSSS❤️," she wrote.

Latson on Aziaha James's post (Credit: Instagram/@lefty_2021)

As Aziaha James embarks on a new chapter in her basketball career, Ta'Niya Latson is looking for a change, as she announced that she was entering the transfer portal on Thursday. The junior guard led the NCAA Division I in scoring averaging 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Latson led the Seminoles to a 24-9 overall record this season. Florida State played till the second round in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, where they lost to the LSU Tigers. Despite looking for a transfer, ESPN reported that Latson is keeping her option open and could return to FSU for her senior season.

With her excellent performances this season, Ta'Niya Latson could be in the line for some major NIL deals, and it is one reason for her exit.

Aziaha James shared heartfelt gratitude to NC State fans

Aziaha James and the Wolfpack played their final home game for the season during their second-round clash against Michigan State on Mar. 23. After the game, the guard was seen walking around the Reynolds Coliseum, thanking fans.

During the postgame presser, James opened up about her time at NC State.

"It means so much," she said. "You know, I've been here for all my four years and just to do that for my last game and show Wolfpack nation of love from off the court. It means a lot to me."

Aziaha James and the Wolfpack made history last season as they played their first Final Four game since 1998. Looking back at the run, she said:

"Wolfpack nation has been behind my back since I came here. Just the love that they bring, you know, they're not just fans, they're our family. They take care of us. I keep going back to last year when we came back from Portland like 3:00 a.m. in the morning.

"They was here for us. It's just to show the support they have for us and, you know, without them we can't be."

NC State's run at the 2025 March Madness came to an end after the 80-73 loss to LSU.

