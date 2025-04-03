Ta’Niya Latson reacts as Oregon’s Deja Kelly declares for 2025 WNBA draft

Florida State women's basketball star Ta’Niya Latson showed her support to Oregon's Deja Kelly on Instagram after Kelly announced her decision to enter the 2025 WNBA draft on Wednesday.

"Thank you Oregon. College basketball has shaped me, challenged me, and given me lifelong memories and relationships that I will cherish forever," the Ducks guard wrote. "I reflect on my journey with immense gratitude for the love, support and adversity I came across along the way, as I know it has helped me blossom into the woman I am today.

"My years in Chapel Hill were incredible, and heading to Oregon for my final year was life-changing, truly being the perfect ending. I am so thankful to my UO family for not only trusting me to make such an impact on the floor, but also for undoubtedly valuing me as a person."

Kelly added that it was her privilege to make her mark in college basketball through two programs, starting at North Carolina.

"❤️❤️❤️," Latson wrote in the comments section, to which Kelly replied, "You next! 😉🦆."

Ta'Niya Latson reacts to Deja Kelly's 2025 WNBA Draft announcement on IG. Image via @dejakelly

Kelly played just one season with Oregon and led the Ducks in points with 12.2 and assists with 3.3 this season. The Ducks finished 20-12, eighth in the Big Ten.

Ta'Niya Latson enters transfer portal

FSU guard Ta'Niya Latson entered the transfer portal ahead of next season. Latson, who led all Division I players in scoring this season, is keeping her options open, according to ESPN's Andraya Carter on Thursday.

Latson averaged 25.2 points per game for the Seminoles. However, FSU fell to LSU in the second round of the NCAA tournament last week. Latson, one of the most decorated players in school history, set the single-season Florida State scoring record this year with 731 points. She also set the ACC single-season freshman scoring record with 659 total points during her freshman season.

The record also meant Latson led all freshmen in the country in scoring (21.3 points per game), a feat that earned her ACC Rookie of the Year. In addition, there is speculation that the Seminoles star entered the transfer portal to boost her chances of landing lucrative NIL deals.

With her imminent departure, FSU will begin rebuilding efforts next season as other top players Makayla Timpson and O'Mariah Gordon would reportedly be leaving the program, too.

